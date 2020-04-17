Changes for Pastors during the Pandemic

EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Churches across the United States have been forced to close their doors out of concern for coronavirus.

Lakeside Church, in Dodge County, moved its Sunday service to an online stream. This “new normal” is still strange to the church. Lead Pastor Tyler Kirkley says it is a big adjustment for him, too.

“It feels awkward in the beginning. You’re staring at a camera lens and you’re just looking out. I’m thankful that we have pictures in the room of some of our congregates here that comforts me. I miss my people so much though, it’s so lonely.”

Kirkley has been pastoring for five years and says it’s difficult to adjust to the changes caused by the pandemic. He now speaks to eight cameras placed around the church’s sanctuary instead of a crowd.

To combat the awkwardness of preaching to an empty building, Kirkley says a member of his congregation printed out photos of families who regularly attend church.

He says the familiar faces are nice but still leave him to wonder about those who are not in the photos.

“I can look out there and see the images of people who are usually here, and then I see the empty chairs of the people that are not here, and I wonder who would’ve come to church today.”

Although his church family cannot congregate physically, he finds comfort in knowing they are sitting at home live streaming. Kirkley says the church is more than just a building.

“It’s about having a relationship outside of the building of the church because this building, it can be empty all day long but I’m thankful that through our life groups no matter what would happen, if we could never meet again inside of a building that we would always have church.”

Pastor Kirkley says the church will continue serving the community during the pandemic and will celebrate when they can be together again.