Perry businesses help first responders by providing food, masks

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Several Houston County businesses are giving back to residents amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

From food to masks, two Perry businesses are doing something special for those risking their lives.

BBQ Monsters To Go delivered nearly 80 meals to Perry Hospital Friday.

“Let’s the community know we’re willing to give back,” said David Braum, the restaurant’s owner. “I rather give than receive.”

Perry Pawn Shop also joined by distributing face masks to the Perry Police Department. Brad Whitney — the pawn shop owner’s son — says his mother began sewing masks after hearing that not all businesses have protective gear.

“Mom doesn’t want any kind of recognition its just doing the right thing,” said Whitney. “And helping a community that supported my family for 38 years now.”

Both businesses say Perry is resilient and will make it through these tough times.

Local agencies needing masks are asked to contact the Perry Pawn Shop at (478) 987-5867.