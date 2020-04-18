Deadly Saturday morning fire kills three children and an adult

OGLETHORPE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An early morning fire in Macon County claims the lives of three children and a man.

According to Macon County Coroner Brenda Oglesby, at 2:30 Saturday morning 911 dispatchers received a call for a structure fire on Kaigler St in Oglethorpe, Georgia.

Inside the residence, fire crews discovered three children under the age of 10 and an adult male.

Macon County Coroner Brenda Oglesby pronounced all four victims deceased at the scene.

Autopsies are scheduled for Monday morning.

This is an ongoing investigation.

