Sunday severe weather breakdown

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Another round of severe weather is in the cards for Sunday with all modes of severe weather in play.

A storm system will sweep across the Deep South tomorrow bringing the chance for strong and severe storms to Middle Georgia. As of 3 pm on Saturday, April 18, the Storm Prediction Center has nearly all of Middle Georgia in an Enhanced (level 3/5) risk area. We look to have two rounds of potential severe weather.

ROUND 1.

The first round of potential severe weather will move in tomorrow morning and extend into the early afternoon. With this cluster of showers and storms there are still uncertainties as to timing and strength. Damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, hail, and the potential for isolated tornadoes will all be in play.

Timing: As early as 8 am – 2 pm

ROUND 2.

The second round of potentially severe weather moves in Sunday night and will continue into early Monday morning. This is the more potent line of weather and is expected to be stronger than round one. A line of strong storms will enter Middle Georgia ahead of a cold front. Along the leading edge of this line is where we could see damaging wind gusts 60+ mph and isolated tornadoes.

Timing: 10 pm – 6 am

WHAT TO DO NOW.

Now is the time to prepare. The first thing to do is to have multiple ways to receive severe weather warnings if they were to be issued. Our 41NBC AccuWeather App can be downloaded for FREE in the Apple App Store or Android App Store. Another good alert system to have is a NOAA Weather Radio. Second, know how to find your county on our map.

FINAL NOTE.

The forecast WILL change as we get closer to the event. Make sure to stay tuned to our team of meteorologists for the latest information. You can follow our team on Facebook and Twitter…

