MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 3-year-old child is dead and others are injured after a single-car accident on I-475 in Macon.

According to Bibb County deputies, driver 29-year-old Jordan Fields, of Dothan, Alabama, lost control of the car as he merged onto I-475 North from I-75 North at 2:00 P.M Sunday afternoon.

Deputies say Fields hit a guardrail before the car overturned, ejecting two children.

Paramedics transported a 3-year-old-child to The Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he was pronounced dead.

According to deputies, a 4-year-old victim, the children’s mother–31-year-old Lewanna McGriff of Macon–and the driver Jordan Fields are currently in stable condition.

The accident remains under investigation.