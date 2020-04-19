Storms on Sunday and into Monday will be strong and severe

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Overnight, the Storm Prediction Center raised the severe weather outlook for Middle Georgia to a level 4 out of 5.

SETUP.

- Advertisement -

A warm front will lift through the area in the first half of the day, bringing warm and moist air to the area. The unstable air mass combined with the frontal boundary is where we could see storms during the early afternoon. As we head into the overnight hours, a cold front will approach from the west. This will provide another round of strong and severe storms. The bottom line is you need to be weather aware from lunchtime today until daybreak tomorrow morning.

AFTERNOON.

The first round of potential severe weather will move in right around the middle of the day. As the warm front lifts to the north, storms interacting with the frontal boundary could become severe. The main storm threats for the afternoon will be damaging winds, hail, and the potential for tornadoes.

EVENING AND OVERNIGHT.

More severe weather is on the way as we head into the overnight hours. Damaging wind gusts and tornadoes will be the two main storm threats as we head into the nighttime hours. Heavy rain could lead to localized flooding as well. The severe weather threat for Middle Georgia will not end until the cold front sweeps through our area Monday morning.

WHAT TO DO NOW.

Now is the time to prepare. The first thing to do is to have multiple ways to receive severe weather warnings if they were to be issued. Our 41NBC AccuWeather App can be downloaded for FREE in the Apple App Store or Android App Store. Another good alert system to have is a NOAA Weather Radio. Second, know how to find your county on our map.

FINAL NOTE.

The forecast WILL change as we move throughout the day. Make sure to stay tuned to our team of meteorologists for the latest information. You can follow our team on Facebook and Twitter…

CHIEF METEOROLOGIST CECILIA REEVES

Facebook: Meteorologist Cecilia Reeves 41NBC

Twitter: @wxcecil

METEOROLOGIST DALTON MULLINAX

Facebook: Dalton Mullinax 41NBC

Twitter: @MullinaxWX