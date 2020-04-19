UPDATE: Man dies after Napier Avenue shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – (UPDATE: 8:30 p.m.) – A 27-year-old man who was shot in the chest Sunday afternoon has died.

That’s according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies 27-year-old Doug Boyd of Macon was shot just after 1:30 in an “unknown location” on Napier Avenue.

He was taken to The Medical Center, Navicent Health and was pronounced dead at around 6:30.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

____________________________________________________________

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Napier Avenue that sent one man to the hospital in critical condition.

According to a news release, at 1:35 p.m. on Sunday someone shot a 27-year-old man at an unknown location on Napier Ave.

Paramedics took the victim to The Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he is in critical condition.

There is no information on a possible suspect at this time and no one else was injured in the incident.

If you have any information about this case call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478.751.7500 or Crime Stoppers at 1.877.68CRIME.