UPDATE (Sunday, April 19 at 9:30 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/19/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 18,489 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 19, 2020.
**Note: DPH misreported totals for cases, hospitalizations and deaths in its 7 p.m. update, but the issue has now been fixed.
COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH:
- 18,489 total
|COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County*:
|No. Cases
|No. Deaths
|Fulton
|2131
|75
|Dekalb
|1473
|24
|Dougherty
|1425
|90
|Cobb
|1148
|54
|Gwinnett
|1124
|38
|Hall
|625
|6
|Clayton
|520
|17
|Henry
|371
|7
|Sumter
|332
|14
|Cherokee
|300
|8
|Carroll
|282
|9
|Lee
|274
|15
|Richmond
|264
|10
|Bartow
|250
|22
|Douglas
|233
|6
|Muscogee
|224
|4
|Mitchell
|203
|23
|Forsyth
|202
|7
|Bibb
|199
|1
|Chatham
|178
|5
|Upson
|173
|8
|Early
|170
|8
|Houston
|166
|10
|Coweta
|164
|3
|Terrell
|148
|14
|Randolph
|144
|13
|Fayette
|139
|5
|Paulding
|137
|7
|Rockdale
|131
|6
|Newton
|130
|3
|Spalding
|128
|7
|Colquitt
|125
|5
|Thomas
|125
|13
|Floyd
|122
|8
|Worth
|122
|4
|Crisp
|118
|2
|Baldwin
|112
|3
|Clarke
|110
|13
|Columbia
|101
|1
|Lowndes
|96
|3
|Troup
|92
|4
|Tift
|91
|3
|Barrow
|90
|3
|Ware
|86
|6
|Coffee
|79
|4
|Habersham
|75
|2
|Dooly
|70
|5
|Gordon
|64
|5
|Decatur
|62
|1
|Walton
|61
|3
|Calhoun
|58
|2
|Turner
|58
|2
|Pierce
|51
|2
|Butts
|50
|0
|Macon
|50
|0
|Oconee
|50
|0
|Glynn
|49
|0
|Jackson
|48
|1
|Burke
|47
|2
|Dawson
|44
|1
|Wilcox
|44
|4
|Greene
|43
|1
|Laurens
|43
|1
|Whitfield
|43
|3
|Harris
|42
|2
|Meriwether
|42
|0
|Mcduffie
|37
|2
|Stephens
|35
|1
|Bryan
|33
|2
|Johnson
|33
|1
|Oglethorpe
|33
|2
|Pike
|33
|1
|Liberty
|32
|0
|Peach
|32
|2
|Grady
|31
|1
|Polk
|30
|0
|Bulloch
|28
|1
|Camden
|28
|0
|Marion
|28
|1
|Effingham
|26
|1
|Lamar
|25
|0
|Washington
|25
|1
|Brooks
|23
|5
|Lumpkin
|23
|0
|Miller
|22
|0
|Morgan
|22
|0
|Putnam
|22
|1
|Seminole
|22
|2
|Appling
|20
|0
|Catoosa
|20
|0
|Clay
|20
|2
|Haralson
|20
|1
|Toombs
|20
|2
|White
|20
|0
|Wilkinson
|20
|1
|Brantley
|19
|2
|Dodge
|19
|0
|Bacon
|18
|1
|Murray
|18
|0
|Pickens
|18
|2
|Pulaski
|18
|1
|Wilkes
|18
|0
|Baker
|17
|2
|Jasper
|17
|0
|Jones
|17
|0
|Fannin
|16
|0
|Schley
|16
|1
|Talbot
|16
|1
|Ben Hill
|15
|0
|Irwin
|15
|0
|Monroe
|15
|1
|Stewart
|15
|0
|Walker
|15
|0
|Banks
|14
|0
|Madison
|14
|1
|Telfair
|14
|0
|Union
|14
|1
|Crawford
|13
|0
|Emanuel
|13
|0
|Towns
|13
|0
|Cook
|12
|1
|Gilmer
|12
|0
|Jenkins
|12
|1
|Jefferson
|11
|1
|Screven
|11
|1
|Taylor
|11
|2
|Berrien
|10
|0
|Franklin
|10
|0
|Warren
|10
|0
|Chattooga
|9
|1
|Lincoln
|9
|0
|Dade
|8
|1
|Candler
|7
|0
|Clinch
|7
|0
|Elbert
|7
|0
|Hancock
|7
|0
|Heard
|7
|1
|Jeff Davis
|7
|0
|Rabun
|7
|0
|Wayne
|7
|0
|Bleckley
|6
|0
|Charlton
|6
|0
|Chattahoochee
|6
|0
|Hart
|6
|0
|Lanier
|6
|1
|Atkinson
|5
|0
|Tattnall
|5
|0
|Webster
|5
|0
|Echols
|4
|0
|Mcintosh
|4
|0
|Twiggs
|4
|0
|Quitman
|3
|1
|Wheeler
|3
|0
|Evans
|2
|0
|Long
|2
|0
|Montgomery
|2
|0
|Treutlen
|1
|0
|Unknown
|257
|0
|Non-Georgia Resident
|870
|7
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 79,933; Positive tests: 18,489 (23%)
|COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type:
|No. Pos. Tests
|Total Tests
|Commercial Lab
|17489
|74615
|Georgia Public Health Lab
|1000
|5318
COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 3,489 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 689 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 9:34 p.m. on Sunday, April 19, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.