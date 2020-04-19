UPDATE (Sunday, April 19 at 9:30 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/19/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 18,489 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

**Note: DPH misreported totals for cases, hospitalizations and deaths in its 7 p.m. update, but the issue has now been fixed.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH:

18,489 total

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 2131 75 Dekalb 1473 24 Dougherty 1425 90 Cobb 1148 54 Gwinnett 1124 38 Hall 625 6 Clayton 520 17 Henry 371 7 Sumter 332 14 Cherokee 300 8 Carroll 282 9 Lee 274 15 Richmond 264 10 Bartow 250 22 Douglas 233 6 Muscogee 224 4 Mitchell 203 23 Forsyth 202 7 Bibb 199 1 Chatham 178 5 Upson 173 8 Early 170 8 Houston 166 10 Coweta 164 3 Terrell 148 14 Randolph 144 13 Fayette 139 5 Paulding 137 7 Rockdale 131 6 Newton 130 3 Spalding 128 7 Colquitt 125 5 Thomas 125 13 Floyd 122 8 Worth 122 4 Crisp 118 2 Baldwin 112 3 Clarke 110 13 Columbia 101 1 Lowndes 96 3 Troup 92 4 Tift 91 3 Barrow 90 3 Ware 86 6 Coffee 79 4 Habersham 75 2 Dooly 70 5 Gordon 64 5 Decatur 62 1 Walton 61 3 Calhoun 58 2 Turner 58 2 Pierce 51 2 Butts 50 0 Macon 50 0 Oconee 50 0 Glynn 49 0 Jackson 48 1 Burke 47 2 Dawson 44 1 Wilcox 44 4 Greene 43 1 Laurens 43 1 Whitfield 43 3 Harris 42 2 Meriwether 42 0 Mcduffie 37 2 Stephens 35 1 Bryan 33 2 Johnson 33 1 Oglethorpe 33 2 Pike 33 1 Liberty 32 0 Peach 32 2 Grady 31 1 Polk 30 0 Bulloch 28 1 Camden 28 0 Marion 28 1 Effingham 26 1 Lamar 25 0 Washington 25 1 Brooks 23 5 Lumpkin 23 0 Miller 22 0 Morgan 22 0 Putnam 22 1 Seminole 22 2 Appling 20 0 Catoosa 20 0 Clay 20 2 Haralson 20 1 Toombs 20 2 White 20 0 Wilkinson 20 1 Brantley 19 2 Dodge 19 0 Bacon 18 1 Murray 18 0 Pickens 18 2 Pulaski 18 1 Wilkes 18 0 Baker 17 2 Jasper 17 0 Jones 17 0 Fannin 16 0 Schley 16 1 Talbot 16 1 Ben Hill 15 0 Irwin 15 0 Monroe 15 1 Stewart 15 0 Walker 15 0 Banks 14 0 Madison 14 1 Telfair 14 0 Union 14 1 Crawford 13 0 Emanuel 13 0 Towns 13 0 Cook 12 1 Gilmer 12 0 Jenkins 12 1 Jefferson 11 1 Screven 11 1 Taylor 11 2 Berrien 10 0 Franklin 10 0 Warren 10 0 Chattooga 9 1 Lincoln 9 0 Dade 8 1 Candler 7 0 Clinch 7 0 Elbert 7 0 Hancock 7 0 Heard 7 1 Jeff Davis 7 0 Rabun 7 0 Wayne 7 0 Bleckley 6 0 Charlton 6 0 Chattahoochee 6 0 Hart 6 0 Lanier 6 1 Atkinson 5 0 Tattnall 5 0 Webster 5 0 Echols 4 0 Mcintosh 4 0 Twiggs 4 0 Quitman 3 1 Wheeler 3 0 Evans 2 0 Long 2 0 Montgomery 2 0 Treutlen 1 0 Unknown 257 0 Non-Georgia Resident 870 7

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 79,933; Positive tests: 18,489 (23%)

COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type: No. Pos. Tests Total Tests Commercial Lab 17489 74615 Georgia Public Health Lab 1000 5318

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:



3,489 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



689 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 9:34 p.m. on Sunday, April 19, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

