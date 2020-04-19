UPDATE (Sunday, April 19 at 9:30 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Confirmed cases by county as of 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 19, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/19/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 18,489 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

**Note: DPH misreported totals for cases, hospitalizations and deaths in its 7 p.m. update, but the issue has now been fixed.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH:

  • 18,489 total
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 2131 75
Dekalb 1473 24
Dougherty 1425 90
Cobb 1148 54
Gwinnett 1124 38
Hall 625 6
Clayton 520 17
Henry 371 7
Sumter 332 14
Cherokee 300 8
Carroll 282 9
Lee 274 15
Richmond 264 10
Bartow 250 22
Douglas 233 6
Muscogee 224 4
Mitchell 203 23
Forsyth 202 7
Bibb 199 1
Chatham 178 5
Upson 173 8
Early 170 8
Houston 166 10
Coweta 164 3
Terrell 148 14
Randolph 144 13
Fayette 139 5
Paulding 137 7
Rockdale 131 6
Newton 130 3
Spalding 128 7
Colquitt 125 5
Thomas 125 13
Floyd 122 8
Worth 122 4
Crisp 118 2
Baldwin 112 3
Clarke 110 13
Columbia 101 1
Lowndes 96 3
Troup 92 4
Tift 91 3
Barrow 90 3
Ware 86 6
Coffee 79 4
Habersham 75 2
Dooly 70 5
Gordon 64 5
Decatur 62 1
Walton 61 3
Calhoun 58 2
Turner 58 2
Pierce 51 2
Butts 50 0
Macon 50 0
Oconee 50 0
Glynn 49 0
Jackson 48 1
Burke 47 2
Dawson 44 1
Wilcox 44 4
Greene 43 1
Laurens 43 1
Whitfield 43 3
Harris 42 2
Meriwether 42 0
Mcduffie 37 2
Stephens 35 1
Bryan 33 2
Johnson 33 1
Oglethorpe 33 2
Pike 33 1
Liberty 32 0
Peach 32 2
Grady 31 1
Polk 30 0
Bulloch 28 1
Camden 28 0
Marion 28 1
Effingham 26 1
Lamar 25 0
Washington 25 1
Brooks 23 5
Lumpkin 23 0
Miller 22 0
Morgan 22 0
Putnam 22 1
Seminole 22 2
Appling 20 0
Catoosa 20 0
Clay 20 2
Haralson 20 1
Toombs 20 2
White 20 0
Wilkinson 20 1
Brantley 19 2
Dodge 19 0
Bacon 18 1
Murray 18 0
Pickens 18 2
Pulaski 18 1
Wilkes 18 0
Baker 17 2
Jasper 17 0
Jones 17 0
Fannin 16 0
Schley 16 1
Talbot 16 1
Ben Hill 15 0
Irwin 15 0
Monroe 15 1
Stewart 15 0
Walker 15 0
Banks 14 0
Madison 14 1
Telfair 14 0
Union 14 1
Crawford 13 0
Emanuel 13 0
Towns 13 0
Cook 12 1
Gilmer 12 0
Jenkins 12 1
Jefferson 11 1
Screven 11 1
Taylor 11 2
Berrien 10 0
Franklin 10 0
Warren 10 0
Chattooga 9 1
Lincoln 9 0
Dade 8 1
Candler 7 0
Clinch 7 0
Elbert 7 0
Hancock 7 0
Heard 7 1
Jeff Davis 7 0
Rabun 7 0
Wayne 7 0
Bleckley 6 0
Charlton 6 0
Chattahoochee 6 0
Hart 6 0
Lanier 6 1
Atkinson 5 0
Tattnall 5 0
Webster 5 0
Echols 4 0
Mcintosh 4 0
Twiggs 4 0
Quitman 3 1
Wheeler 3 0
Evans 2 0
Long 2 0
Montgomery 2 0
Treutlen 1 0
Unknown 257 0
Non-Georgia Resident 870 7
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

 

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 79,933; Positive tests: 18,489 (23%)
COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type: No. Pos. Tests Total Tests
Commercial Lab 17489 74615
Georgia Public Health Lab 1000 5318

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 3,489 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 689 across the state

 

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 9:34 p.m. on Sunday, April 19, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

