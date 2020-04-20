Democratic Party of Georgia reacts to reopening of several businesses

ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT) – The Democratic Party of Georgia is responding to Governor Brian Kemp’s decision Monday to reopen several Georgia businesses within the next seven days .

“Today, just minutes before 1,000 new COVID-19 cases and 42 more deaths were reported in Georgia, Governor Brian Kemp announced plans to re-open some businesses like movie theaters and bowling alleys, as healthcare providers continue to beg for basic protective gear, ” DPG said in a statement Monday night. “Kemp’s recommendation goes against the expert advice of medical professionals who warn that Georgia’s coronavirus crisis is “ far from over. ”

“Without enough testing, without enough supplies for doctors and nurses, and without listening to medical professionals, the governor’s actions today will make this crisis even worse and put more Georgians at risk,” DPG Chairwoman Nikema Williams said. “Now is the time to listen to the health providers and public health experts who tell us what we need to keep our communities safe. I urge all Georgians to listen to the advice of their health care providers and stay home — even if their governor won’t.”

Georgia’s Department of Public Health listed 19,399 confirmed COVID-19 cases in its 7 p.m. update Monday . It listed 18,489 cases in a 9:30 p.m. report on Sunday. DPH mistakenly listed 18,157 cases in its 7 p.m. update Sunday before correcting the total.

Kemp, who said in a news conference Monday that his decision to reopen several businesses Friday and others a week from now was made “given the favorable data, enhanced testing and approval of our healthcare professionals,” said it won’t be “business as usual” for the businesses that are allowed to reopen.

“Each of these entities will be subject to specific restrictions including adherence to the minimum basic operations, social distancing and regular sanitation,” Kemp said. “Minimum basic operations include but is not limited to screening workers for fever and respiratory illness, enhancing workplace sanitation, wearing gloves and masks as appropriate, separating work spaces by at least six feet and teleworking where at all possible and implementing staggered shifts.”

“Today’s announcement is a small step forward and should be treated as such,” Kemp added.