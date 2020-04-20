First local singing competition helps area COVID-19 Response & Recovery Fund

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –Mercer University along with United Way of Central Georgia has partnered with other local organizations to bring the first-ever singing competition to Middle Georgia.

The competition is called 478 Sings United, where 32 local artists go head-to-head for a grand prize of $2,500, an opportunity to perform at the opening Mercer Bears football game as part of the 2020 Ford Mercer Concert Series, and a chance to work with a Grammy Award-nominated producer Steve Ivey at Capricorn Studio in Macon.

Each artist will perform a song of their choice which will be posted on the 478 Sings United Facebook page. There, residents can vote to advance their favorite to the next round- every $1 equals one vote.

Organizers say this competition will help United Way of Central Georgia with the county’s COVID19 Recovery Fund but is also for a little fun during a dark time.

“So we have different genres all across the board. So it’s not really focused on one particular genre it’s just whoever is the best artist in the competition,” Daniel Tate associate athletics director at Mercer University. “But it’s not even really about the best it’s about being able to showcase all these artists that’s what makes Middle Georgia as a whole fantastic.”

First bracket started today at 8 a.m. with the first 4 match-ups and will go on until Thursday at 8 a.m. that is when the second bracket will begin.