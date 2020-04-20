NWS confirms weak tornado in Houston County Sunday

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City confirmed a weak tornado touched down in Houston County during a severe thunderstorm on Sunday.

The Houston County EMA performed a survey and relayed their findings.

It has been found that a very short-lived tornado touched down along Elko rd in southern Houston County. Maximum winds are estimated to be about 80 mph, which classifies this as an EF-0 tornado.

Several trees were snapped or uprooted along a narrow path about 1/4 mile long, before the tornado lifted.