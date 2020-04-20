Quiet weather to begin work week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – After a stormy Sunday and Monday morning, things will quiet down before another round of storms move in by Thursday.

TODAY.

Once the morning showers and storms move out, partly to mostly sunny conditions will prevail during the afternoon. Expect a northwest wind to gust up to 25 mph at times. High temperatures will top out in the middle 70’s before falling into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s overnight.

TOMORROW.

Sunshine will be plentiful come Tuesday! High temperatures will top out in the upper 70’s before falling into the upper 40’s overnight under a mostly clear sky.

EXTENDED.

Rain will return late in the day on Wednesday before we see another round of potentially severe weather come Thursday. It is too far out for any forecast specifics at this time. More details will come in the following days so stay tuned.

