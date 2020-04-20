Tech Report: Coronavirus predicted to cause drop in iPhone sales

Coronavirus vs. iPhone

In this segment of Tech Report, coronavirus is predicted to cause a massive drop in iPhone sales. This is according to Goldman Sachs.

Analysts expect iPhone shipments to fall 36% as customers around the world remain on lockdown due to the pandemic.

Goldman added that it doesn’t expect Apple to lunch the next generation of iPhones until at least November.

Amazon thermal cameras

Amazon installed thermal cameras and its Warehouse is to screen for signs of coronavirus.

Cases of the virus have been reported among staff at more than 50 Amazon locations across the US.

The cameras have been used at airports and provide an additional step for screening employees before a personal temperature check.

Robocalls

The second wave of robocalls is expected for those trying to scam US citizens out of their coronavirus relief check.

Data provided exclusively to Business Insider showed an eightfold increase in calls in March.

To avoid being scammed, people should be reluctant to give out personal details on the phone.

Netflix shares ballooned

Netflix shares ballooned at almost 42% in a month. Analysts believe that it is due to people being under lockdown and indulging in more screen time.