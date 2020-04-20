Tuesday brings warm, breezy weather to Middle Georgia

After a stormy Sunday, we are getting a nice break from the rainy weather across Middle Georgia.

A cold front will push in across the area through the day on Tuesday, but will be dried out by the time it moves through Middle GA.

Although we won’t see much of a change of temperature or any rain, it will get pretty breezy behind the front. Wind gusts will be up to 20 mph by tomorrow afternoon.



Wednesday will be pretty quiet weather wise, so we will keep watching for the possibility of severe storms by Thursday. Based on the latest weather models a cold front is going to move through the area on Thursday afternoon.

Once again we are going to see the necessary ingredients for severe storms moving in with this system. There are still a lot of questions to be answered as we get closer to the event, so just be sure to keep an eye out through the week.



Sunshine will return Friday with a warm up into the 80’s. Another chance of showers and storms is possible on Saturday, and some could be strong, but once again we won’t really know until we get closer to the weekend.