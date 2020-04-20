UPDATE (Monday, April 20 at 12 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/20/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 18,947 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 12 p.m. on Monday, April 20, 2020.
COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH:
- 18,947 total
|COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County*:
|No. Cases
|No. Deaths
|Fulton
|2174
|78
|Dekalb
|1508
|25
|Dougherty
|1436
|97
|Cobb
|1174
|54
|Gwinnett
|1164
|42
|Hall
|649
|9
|Clayton
|535
|18
|Henry
|380
|8
|Sumter
|332
|16
|Cherokee
|312
|8
|Carroll
|282
|9
|Lee
|273
|16
|Richmond
|273
|10
|Bartow
|250
|22
|Douglas
|239
|6
|Muscogee
|228
|4
|Mitchell
|206
|23
|Forsyth
|205
|7
|Bibb
|204
|1
|Chatham
|185
|6
|Houston
|178
|10
|Upson
|174
|10
|Early
|173
|8
|Coweta
|168
|3
|Terrell
|150
|16
|Randolph
|145
|14
|Fayette
|140
|5
|Rockdale
|139
|6
|Newton
|138
|3
|Paulding
|138
|7
|Colquitt
|129
|5
|Spalding
|129
|7
|Thomas
|126
|13
|Crisp
|123
|2
|Floyd
|123
|8
|Worth
|123
|7
|Baldwin
|115
|4
|Clarke
|110
|13
|Columbia
|106
|2
|Lowndes
|97
|3
|Tift
|92
|3
|Troup
|92
|4
|Barrow
|90
|3
|Ware
|87
|6
|Coffee
|81
|4
|Habersham
|79
|2
|Dooly
|70
|5
|Gordon
|67
|6
|Walton
|62
|3
|Decatur
|61
|1
|Calhoun
|60
|2
|Turner
|58
|4
|Butts
|56
|0
|Jackson
|53
|1
|Macon
|52
|1
|Pierce
|51
|2
|Oconee
|50
|0
|Glynn
|49
|0
|Burke
|46
|3
|Dawson
|45
|1
|Greene
|44
|1
|Whitfield
|44
|4
|Wilcox
|44
|4
|Harris
|43
|2
|Laurens
|43
|1
|Meriwether
|43
|0
|Mcduffie
|37
|3
|Stephens
|36
|1
|Bryan
|35
|2
|Johnson
|33
|1
|Liberty
|33
|0
|Oglethorpe
|33
|2
|Peach
|33
|2
|Pike
|33
|1
|Grady
|31
|1
|Polk
|30
|0
|Marion
|29
|1
|Bulloch
|28
|2
|Camden
|27
|0
|Lamar
|27
|0
|Effingham
|26
|1
|Washington
|25
|1
|Brooks
|23
|5
|Lumpkin
|23
|0
|Miller
|22
|0
|Morgan
|22
|0
|Putnam
|22
|2
|Seminole
|22
|2
|Wilkinson
|22
|2
|Catoosa
|21
|0
|Haralson
|21
|1
|White
|21
|0
|Appling
|20
|0
|Brantley
|20
|2
|Clay
|20
|2
|Toombs
|20
|2
|Dodge
|19
|0
|Jones
|19
|0
|Bacon
|18
|1
|Jasper
|18
|0
|Murray
|18
|0
|Pickens
|18
|2
|Pulaski
|18
|1
|Talbot
|18
|1
|Wilkes
|18
|0
|Baker
|17
|2
|Stewart
|17
|0
|Fannin
|16
|0
|Schley
|16
|1
|Ben Hill
|15
|0
|Irwin
|15
|0
|Madison
|15
|1
|Monroe
|15
|1
|Telfair
|15
|0
|Union
|15
|1
|Walker
|15
|0
|Banks
|14
|0
|Crawford
|14
|0
|Gilmer
|14
|0
|Emanuel
|13
|0
|Towns
|13
|0
|Cook
|12
|1
|Jenkins
|12
|1
|Taylor
|12
|2
|Franklin
|11
|0
|Jefferson
|11
|1
|Screven
|11
|1
|Berrien
|10
|0
|Warren
|10
|0
|Chattooga
|9
|1
|Hancock
|9
|0
|Lincoln
|9
|0
|Dade
|8
|1
|Wayne
|8
|0
|Candler
|7
|0
|Chattahoochee
|7
|0
|Clinch
|7
|0
|Elbert
|7
|0
|Heard
|7
|1
|Jeff Davis
|7
|0
|Lanier
|7
|1
|Rabun
|7
|0
|Bleckley
|6
|0
|Charlton
|6
|0
|Hart
|6
|0
|Atkinson
|5
|0
|Tattnall
|5
|0
|Webster
|5
|0
|Echols
|4
|0
|Mcintosh
|4
|0
|Twiggs
|4
|0
|Quitman
|3
|1
|Wheeler
|3
|0
|Evans
|2
|0
|Long
|2
|0
|Montgomery
|2
|0
|Treutlen
|2
|0
|Unknown
|266
|0
|Non-Georgia Resident
|941
|7
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 84,328; Positive tests: 18,947 (22%)
|COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type:
|No. Pos. Tests
|Total Tests
|Commercial Lab
|17947
|78966
|Georgia Public Health Lab
|1000
|5362
COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 3,550 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 733 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 11:27 a.m. on Monday, April 20, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.