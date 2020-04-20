UPDATE (Monday, April 20 at 12 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/20/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 18,947 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 12 p.m. on Monday, April 20, 2020.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH:

18,947 total

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 2174 78 Dekalb 1508 25 Dougherty 1436 97 Cobb 1174 54 Gwinnett 1164 42 Hall 649 9 Clayton 535 18 Henry 380 8 Sumter 332 16 Cherokee 312 8 Carroll 282 9 Lee 273 16 Richmond 273 10 Bartow 250 22 Douglas 239 6 Muscogee 228 4 Mitchell 206 23 Forsyth 205 7 Bibb 204 1 Chatham 185 6 Houston 178 10 Upson 174 10 Early 173 8 Coweta 168 3 Terrell 150 16 Randolph 145 14 Fayette 140 5 Rockdale 139 6 Newton 138 3 Paulding 138 7 Colquitt 129 5 Spalding 129 7 Thomas 126 13 Crisp 123 2 Floyd 123 8 Worth 123 7 Baldwin 115 4 Clarke 110 13 Columbia 106 2 Lowndes 97 3 Tift 92 3 Troup 92 4 Barrow 90 3 Ware 87 6 Coffee 81 4 Habersham 79 2 Dooly 70 5 Gordon 67 6 Walton 62 3 Decatur 61 1 Calhoun 60 2 Turner 58 4 Butts 56 0 Jackson 53 1 Macon 52 1 Pierce 51 2 Oconee 50 0 Glynn 49 0 Burke 46 3 Dawson 45 1 Greene 44 1 Whitfield 44 4 Wilcox 44 4 Harris 43 2 Laurens 43 1 Meriwether 43 0 Mcduffie 37 3 Stephens 36 1 Bryan 35 2 Johnson 33 1 Liberty 33 0 Oglethorpe 33 2 Peach 33 2 Pike 33 1 Grady 31 1 Polk 30 0 Marion 29 1 Bulloch 28 2 Camden 27 0 Lamar 27 0 Effingham 26 1 Washington 25 1 Brooks 23 5 Lumpkin 23 0 Miller 22 0 Morgan 22 0 Putnam 22 2 Seminole 22 2 Wilkinson 22 2 Catoosa 21 0 Haralson 21 1 White 21 0 Appling 20 0 Brantley 20 2 Clay 20 2 Toombs 20 2 Dodge 19 0 Jones 19 0 Bacon 18 1 Jasper 18 0 Murray 18 0 Pickens 18 2 Pulaski 18 1 Talbot 18 1 Wilkes 18 0 Baker 17 2 Stewart 17 0 Fannin 16 0 Schley 16 1 Ben Hill 15 0 Irwin 15 0 Madison 15 1 Monroe 15 1 Telfair 15 0 Union 15 1 Walker 15 0 Banks 14 0 Crawford 14 0 Gilmer 14 0 Emanuel 13 0 Towns 13 0 Cook 12 1 Jenkins 12 1 Taylor 12 2 Franklin 11 0 Jefferson 11 1 Screven 11 1 Berrien 10 0 Warren 10 0 Chattooga 9 1 Hancock 9 0 Lincoln 9 0 Dade 8 1 Wayne 8 0 Candler 7 0 Chattahoochee 7 0 Clinch 7 0 Elbert 7 0 Heard 7 1 Jeff Davis 7 0 Lanier 7 1 Rabun 7 0 Bleckley 6 0 Charlton 6 0 Hart 6 0 Atkinson 5 0 Tattnall 5 0 Webster 5 0 Echols 4 0 Mcintosh 4 0 Twiggs 4 0 Quitman 3 1 Wheeler 3 0 Evans 2 0 Long 2 0 Montgomery 2 0 Treutlen 2 0 Unknown 266 0 Non-Georgia Resident 941 7

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

- Advertisement -

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 84,328; Positive tests: 18,947 (22%)

COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type: No. Pos. Tests Total Tests Commercial Lab 17947 78966 Georgia Public Health Lab 1000 5362

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:



3,550 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



733 across the state

Related Article: Governor Kemp declares public health emergency

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 11:27 a.m. on Monday, April 20, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

