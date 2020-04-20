UPDATE (Monday, April 20 at 12 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Confirmed cases by county as of 12 p.m. on Monday, April 20, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/20/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 18,947 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 12 p.m. on Monday, April 20, 2020.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH:

  • 18,947 total
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 2174 78
Dekalb 1508 25
Dougherty 1436 97
Cobb 1174 54
Gwinnett 1164 42
Hall 649 9
Clayton 535 18
Henry 380 8
Sumter 332 16
Cherokee 312 8
Carroll 282 9
Lee 273 16
Richmond 273 10
Bartow 250 22
Douglas 239 6
Muscogee 228 4
Mitchell 206 23
Forsyth 205 7
Bibb 204 1
Chatham 185 6
Houston 178 10
Upson 174 10
Early 173 8
Coweta 168 3
Terrell 150 16
Randolph 145 14
Fayette 140 5
Rockdale 139 6
Newton 138 3
Paulding 138 7
Colquitt 129 5
Spalding 129 7
Thomas 126 13
Crisp 123 2
Floyd 123 8
Worth 123 7
Baldwin 115 4
Clarke 110 13
Columbia 106 2
Lowndes 97 3
Tift 92 3
Troup 92 4
Barrow 90 3
Ware 87 6
Coffee 81 4
Habersham 79 2
Dooly 70 5
Gordon 67 6
Walton 62 3
Decatur 61 1
Calhoun 60 2
Turner 58 4
Butts 56 0
Jackson 53 1
Macon 52 1
Pierce 51 2
Oconee 50 0
Glynn 49 0
Burke 46 3
Dawson 45 1
Greene 44 1
Whitfield 44 4
Wilcox 44 4
Harris 43 2
Laurens 43 1
Meriwether 43 0
Mcduffie 37 3
Stephens 36 1
Bryan 35 2
Johnson 33 1
Liberty 33 0
Oglethorpe 33 2
Peach 33 2
Pike 33 1
Grady 31 1
Polk 30 0
Marion 29 1
Bulloch 28 2
Camden 27 0
Lamar 27 0
Effingham 26 1
Washington 25 1
Brooks 23 5
Lumpkin 23 0
Miller 22 0
Morgan 22 0
Putnam 22 2
Seminole 22 2
Wilkinson 22 2
Catoosa 21 0
Haralson 21 1
White 21 0
Appling 20 0
Brantley 20 2
Clay 20 2
Toombs 20 2
Dodge 19 0
Jones 19 0
Bacon 18 1
Jasper 18 0
Murray 18 0
Pickens 18 2
Pulaski 18 1
Talbot 18 1
Wilkes 18 0
Baker 17 2
Stewart 17 0
Fannin 16 0
Schley 16 1
Ben Hill 15 0
Irwin 15 0
Madison 15 1
Monroe 15 1
Telfair 15 0
Union 15 1
Walker 15 0
Banks 14 0
Crawford 14 0
Gilmer 14 0
Emanuel 13 0
Towns 13 0
Cook 12 1
Jenkins 12 1
Taylor 12 2
Franklin 11 0
Jefferson 11 1
Screven 11 1
Berrien 10 0
Warren 10 0
Chattooga 9 1
Hancock 9 0
Lincoln 9 0
Dade 8 1
Wayne 8 0
Candler 7 0
Chattahoochee 7 0
Clinch 7 0
Elbert 7 0
Heard 7 1
Jeff Davis 7 0
Lanier 7 1
Rabun 7 0
Bleckley 6 0
Charlton 6 0
Hart 6 0
Atkinson 5 0
Tattnall 5 0
Webster 5 0
Echols 4 0
Mcintosh 4 0
Twiggs 4 0
Quitman 3 1
Wheeler 3 0
Evans 2 0
Long 2 0
Montgomery 2 0
Treutlen 2 0
Unknown 266 0
Non-Georgia Resident 941 7

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 84,328; Positive tests: 18,947 (22%)
COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type: No. Pos. Tests Total Tests
Commercial Lab 17947 78966
Georgia Public Health Lab 1000 5362

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 3,550 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 733 across the state

 

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 11:27 a.m. on Monday, April 20, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

