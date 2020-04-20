UPDATE (Monday, April 20 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/20/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 19,399 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Monday, April 20, 2020.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH:

19,399 total

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 2198 80 Dekalb 1521 27 Dougherty 1436 98 Cobb 1196 56 Gwinnett 1181 42 Hall 702 9 Clayton 540 20 Henry 382 11 Sumter 332 18 Cherokee 317 9 Carroll 305 11 Richmond 283 11 Lee 276 16 Bartow 255 24 Douglas 243 6 Muscogee 229 4 Forsyth 211 7 Mitchell 210 23 Bibb 203 1 Chatham 184 6 Houston 182 11 Upson 175 10 Early 173 10 Coweta 169 4 Terrell 150 18 Colquitt 145 5 Randolph 145 15 Fayette 143 8 Paulding 141 7 Rockdale 140 6 Newton 139 3 Spalding 135 7 Baldwin 130 4 Worth 128 8 Floyd 126 9 Thomas 126 13 Crisp 125 2 Columbia 116 2 Clarke 114 13 Lowndes 101 3 Troup 100 4 Habersham 99 3 Barrow 93 3 Tift 92 3 Ware 88 6 Coffee 83 4 Butts 80 2 Dooly 71 5 Gordon 64 6 Walton 63 3 Calhoun 61 2 Decatur 60 1 Turner 59 4 Jackson 55 1 Macon 53 1 Oconee 51 0 Pierce 51 2 Glynn 49 0 Burke 48 3 Meriwether 46 0 Dawson 45 1 Greene 45 1 Harris 45 2 Whitfield 45 4 Wilcox 44 4 Laurens 43 1 Stephens 40 1 Mcduffie 37 3 Polk 36 0 Peach 35 2 Bryan 34 2 Grady 34 1 Johnson 34 1 Liberty 34 0 Oglethorpe 34 2 Pike 33 2 Bulloch 30 2 White 30 0 Marion 29 1 Camden 27 0 Effingham 27 1 Lamar 27 0 Putnam 25 2 Seminole 25 2 Washington 25 1 Lumpkin 24 0 Brooks 23 6 Catoosa 23 0 Miller 23 0 Haralson 22 1 Morgan 22 0 Wilkinson 22 2 Appling 21 0 Baker 20 2 Brantley 20 2 Clay 20 2 Jones 20 0 Toombs 20 3 Bacon 19 1 Dodge 19 0 Fannin 19 1 Talbot 19 1 Walker 19 0 Murray 18 0 Pickens 18 2 Wilkes 18 0 Jasper 17 0 Pulaski 17 1 Stewart 17 0 Schley 16 1 Union 16 1 Banks 15 0 Ben Hill 15 0 Gilmer 15 0 Irwin 15 0 Madison 15 1 Monroe 15 1 Telfair 15 0 Towns 15 0 Crawford 14 0 Emanuel 14 0 Cook 13 1 Jenkins 13 1 Taylor 13 2 Franklin 12 0 Jefferson 11 1 Screven 11 1 Berrien 10 0 Dade 10 1 Hancock 10 0 Warren 10 0 Chattooga 9 1 Lincoln 9 0 Rabun 8 0 Wayne 8 0 Candler 7 0 Chattahoochee 7 0 Clinch 7 0 Elbert 7 0 Heard 7 1 Jeff Davis 7 1 Lanier 7 1 Charlton 6 0 Hart 6 0 Webster 6 0 Atkinson 5 0 Bleckley 5 0 Tattnall 5 0 Echols 4 0 Mcintosh 4 0 Twiggs 4 0 Evans 3 0 Quitman 3 1 Wheeler 3 0 Long 2 0 Montgomery 2 0 Treutlen 2 0 Unknown 296 2

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 84,328; Positive tests: 19,399 (23%)

COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type: No. Pos. Tests Total Tests Commercial Lab 18397 78966 Georgia Public Health Lab 1002 5362

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:



3,703 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



775 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:27 p.m. on Monday, April 20, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

