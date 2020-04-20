UPDATE (Monday, April 20 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/20/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 19,399 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Monday, April 20, 2020.
COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH:
- 19,399 total
|COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County*:
|No. Cases
|No. Deaths
|Fulton
|2198
|80
|Dekalb
|1521
|27
|Dougherty
|1436
|98
|Cobb
|1196
|56
|Gwinnett
|1181
|42
|Hall
|702
|9
|Clayton
|540
|20
|Henry
|382
|11
|Sumter
|332
|18
|Cherokee
|317
|9
|Carroll
|305
|11
|Richmond
|283
|11
|Lee
|276
|16
|Bartow
|255
|24
|Douglas
|243
|6
|Muscogee
|229
|4
|Forsyth
|211
|7
|Mitchell
|210
|23
|Bibb
|203
|1
|Chatham
|184
|6
|Houston
|182
|11
|Upson
|175
|10
|Early
|173
|10
|Coweta
|169
|4
|Terrell
|150
|18
|Colquitt
|145
|5
|Randolph
|145
|15
|Fayette
|143
|8
|Paulding
|141
|7
|Rockdale
|140
|6
|Newton
|139
|3
|Spalding
|135
|7
|Baldwin
|130
|4
|Worth
|128
|8
|Floyd
|126
|9
|Thomas
|126
|13
|Crisp
|125
|2
|Columbia
|116
|2
|Clarke
|114
|13
|Lowndes
|101
|3
|Troup
|100
|4
|Habersham
|99
|3
|Barrow
|93
|3
|Tift
|92
|3
|Ware
|88
|6
|Coffee
|83
|4
|Butts
|80
|2
|Dooly
|71
|5
|Gordon
|64
|6
|Walton
|63
|3
|Calhoun
|61
|2
|Decatur
|60
|1
|Turner
|59
|4
|Jackson
|55
|1
|Macon
|53
|1
|Oconee
|51
|0
|Pierce
|51
|2
|Glynn
|49
|0
|Burke
|48
|3
|Meriwether
|46
|0
|Dawson
|45
|1
|Greene
|45
|1
|Harris
|45
|2
|Whitfield
|45
|4
|Wilcox
|44
|4
|Laurens
|43
|1
|Stephens
|40
|1
|Mcduffie
|37
|3
|Polk
|36
|0
|Peach
|35
|2
|Bryan
|34
|2
|Grady
|34
|1
|Johnson
|34
|1
|Liberty
|34
|0
|Oglethorpe
|34
|2
|Pike
|33
|2
|Bulloch
|30
|2
|White
|30
|0
|Marion
|29
|1
|Camden
|27
|0
|Effingham
|27
|1
|Lamar
|27
|0
|Putnam
|25
|2
|Seminole
|25
|2
|Washington
|25
|1
|Lumpkin
|24
|0
|Brooks
|23
|6
|Catoosa
|23
|0
|Miller
|23
|0
|Haralson
|22
|1
|Morgan
|22
|0
|Wilkinson
|22
|2
|Appling
|21
|0
|Baker
|20
|2
|Brantley
|20
|2
|Clay
|20
|2
|Jones
|20
|0
|Toombs
|20
|3
|Bacon
|19
|1
|Dodge
|19
|0
|Fannin
|19
|1
|Talbot
|19
|1
|Walker
|19
|0
|Murray
|18
|0
|Pickens
|18
|2
|Wilkes
|18
|0
|Jasper
|17
|0
|Pulaski
|17
|1
|Stewart
|17
|0
|Schley
|16
|1
|Union
|16
|1
|Banks
|15
|0
|Ben Hill
|15
|0
|Gilmer
|15
|0
|Irwin
|15
|0
|Madison
|15
|1
|Monroe
|15
|1
|Telfair
|15
|0
|Towns
|15
|0
|Crawford
|14
|0
|Emanuel
|14
|0
|Cook
|13
|1
|Jenkins
|13
|1
|Taylor
|13
|2
|Franklin
|12
|0
|Jefferson
|11
|1
|Screven
|11
|1
|Berrien
|10
|0
|Dade
|10
|1
|Hancock
|10
|0
|Warren
|10
|0
|Chattooga
|9
|1
|Lincoln
|9
|0
|Rabun
|8
|0
|Wayne
|8
|0
|Candler
|7
|0
|Chattahoochee
|7
|0
|Clinch
|7
|0
|Elbert
|7
|0
|Heard
|7
|1
|Jeff Davis
|7
|1
|Lanier
|7
|1
|Charlton
|6
|0
|Hart
|6
|0
|Webster
|6
|0
|Atkinson
|5
|0
|Bleckley
|5
|0
|Tattnall
|5
|0
|Echols
|4
|0
|Mcintosh
|4
|0
|Twiggs
|4
|0
|Evans
|3
|0
|Quitman
|3
|1
|Wheeler
|3
|0
|Long
|2
|0
|Montgomery
|2
|0
|Treutlen
|2
|0
|Unknown
|296
|2
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 84,328; Positive tests: 19,399 (23%)
|COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type:
|No. Pos. Tests
|Total Tests
|Commercial Lab
|18397
|78966
|Georgia Public Health Lab
|1002
|5362
COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 3,703 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 775 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:27 p.m. on Monday, April 20, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.