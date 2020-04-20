UPDATE (Monday, April 20 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Confirmed cases by county as of 7 p.m. on Monday, April 20, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/20/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 19,399 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Monday, April 20, 2020.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH:

  • 19,399 total
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 2198 80
Dekalb 1521 27
Dougherty 1436 98
Cobb 1196 56
Gwinnett 1181 42
Hall 702 9
Clayton 540 20
Henry 382 11
Sumter 332 18
Cherokee 317 9
Carroll 305 11
Richmond 283 11
Lee 276 16
Bartow 255 24
Douglas 243 6
Muscogee 229 4
Forsyth 211 7
Mitchell 210 23
Bibb 203 1
Chatham 184 6
Houston 182 11
Upson 175 10
Early 173 10
Coweta 169 4
Terrell 150 18
Colquitt 145 5
Randolph 145 15
Fayette 143 8
Paulding 141 7
Rockdale 140 6
Newton 139 3
Spalding 135 7
Baldwin 130 4
Worth 128 8
Floyd 126 9
Thomas 126 13
Crisp 125 2
Columbia 116 2
Clarke 114 13
Lowndes 101 3
Troup 100 4
Habersham 99 3
Barrow 93 3
Tift 92 3
Ware 88 6
Coffee 83 4
Butts 80 2
Dooly 71 5
Gordon 64 6
Walton 63 3
Calhoun 61 2
Decatur 60 1
Turner 59 4
Jackson 55 1
Macon 53 1
Oconee 51 0
Pierce 51 2
Glynn 49 0
Burke 48 3
Meriwether 46 0
Dawson 45 1
Greene 45 1
Harris 45 2
Whitfield 45 4
Wilcox 44 4
Laurens 43 1
Stephens 40 1
Mcduffie 37 3
Polk 36 0
Peach 35 2
Bryan 34 2
Grady 34 1
Johnson 34 1
Liberty 34 0
Oglethorpe 34 2
Pike 33 2
Bulloch 30 2
White 30 0
Marion 29 1
Camden 27 0
Effingham 27 1
Lamar 27 0
Putnam 25 2
Seminole 25 2
Washington 25 1
Lumpkin 24 0
Brooks 23 6
Catoosa 23 0
Miller 23 0
Haralson 22 1
Morgan 22 0
Wilkinson 22 2
Appling 21 0
Baker 20 2
Brantley 20 2
Clay 20 2
Jones 20 0
Toombs 20 3
Bacon 19 1
Dodge 19 0
Fannin 19 1
Talbot 19 1
Walker 19 0
Murray 18 0
Pickens 18 2
Wilkes 18 0
Jasper 17 0
Pulaski 17 1
Stewart 17 0
Schley 16 1
Union 16 1
Banks 15 0
Ben Hill 15 0
Gilmer 15 0
Irwin 15 0
Madison 15 1
Monroe 15 1
Telfair 15 0
Towns 15 0
Crawford 14 0
Emanuel 14 0
Cook 13 1
Jenkins 13 1
Taylor 13 2
Franklin 12 0
Jefferson 11 1
Screven 11 1
Berrien 10 0
Dade 10 1
Hancock 10 0
Warren 10 0
Chattooga 9 1
Lincoln 9 0
Rabun 8 0
Wayne 8 0
Candler 7 0
Chattahoochee 7 0
Clinch 7 0
Elbert 7 0
Heard 7 1
Jeff Davis 7 1
Lanier 7 1
Charlton 6 0
Hart 6 0
Webster 6 0
Atkinson 5 0
Bleckley 5 0
Tattnall 5 0
Echols 4 0
Mcintosh 4 0
Twiggs 4 0
Evans 3 0
Quitman 3 1
Wheeler 3 0
Long 2 0
Montgomery 2 0
Treutlen 2 0
Unknown 296 2

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 84,328; Positive tests: 19,399 (23%)
COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type: No. Pos. Tests Total Tests
Commercial Lab 18397 78966
Georgia Public Health Lab 1002 5362

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 3,703 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 775 across the state

 

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:27 p.m. on Monday, April 20, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

