Warner Robins City leaders cancel 2020 Independence Day Celebration

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins city officials have canceled the 2020 Independence Day Celebration.

According to Mandy Stella, the Executive Assistant to Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms, the decision was made to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect citizens, the City, and the State.

- Advertisement -

City leaders say they look forward to celebrating again next year.

Here’s the news release from Mandy Stella:

“Each year, we look forward to celebrating our Nation’s

independence, our military personnel, their families, and everyone in our community

who embraces the motto E.D.I.M.G.I.A.F.A.D at the Warner Robins Independence

Day Celebration Event.

This year, however, in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, it is the Committee’s

recommendation that the 2020 Warner Robins Independence Day Celebration Event

be cancelled. This was a difficult decision that was made in the interests of preventing

the spread of this disease and protecting our citizens, our City, and our State.

We thank our citizens, sponsors, and community partners for their continued support

and participation in this annual event. We look forward to coming together again in

2021 to celebrate Independence Day.

The health, safety, and well-being of everyone involved in the event is paramount.”