ABBEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Wilcox County coroner Janice Brown says a 95-year-old woman died in a house fire Monday morning.

Brown says it’s possible lightning may have started the house fire around 2:30am Monday in the Seville community.

Brown says she is waiting on the GBI lab before making a positive identification.