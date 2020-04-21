Cirrus Academy ending eLearning on Friday, May 1

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Cirrus Academy Charter School will end instruction, or eLearning, for the academic year on Friday, May 1.

“Students will have until May 20, 2020 to submit any make-up work,” Superintendent/CEO Dr. Gail Fowler said in a statement Tuesday. “Until May 1, though, we will continue e-learning.”

Fowler says students can also participate in “The Summer Wave,” which is the school’s Summer Enrichment program that runs from June 9-July 23.

“All students of Cirrus Academy are encouraged to participate, including our current 8th graders,” Fowler said. “There will be additional information to be sent out to parents regarding this program.”