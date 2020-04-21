Coliseum offering same-day COVID-19 testing for patients

Rapid testing is available for patients at Coliseum, Coliseum Northside Hospital and Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Coliseum Medical Centers is now offering same-day COVID-19 testing for patients at three Middle Georgia hospitals.

According to a news release from Coliseum, rapid testing is available for patients at Coliseum, Coliseum Northside Hospital and Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin.

“Having in-house testing allows us to rule out or confirm COVID-19 in just hours,” said Stephen J. Daugherty, Chief Executive Officer of Coliseum Health System. “This will significantly reduce the number of patients whose results are pending, which in turn, helps us conserve personal protective equipment and other resources.”

Because of a limited supply of tests, the laboratory at Coliseum Medical Centers is testing only admitted patients for COVID-19.