MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon Mayor Reichert is responding to Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’s comments made during a CNN interview Monday night.

Lance-Bottoms stated that Reichert did not take immediate action to close down Macon when COVID-19 started spreading in Georgia.

Lance-Bottoms told CNN that Macon-Bibb is a hot spot for COVID-19. She said it took Reichert too long to make the decision to close down businesses and restaurants.

Reichert says he believes Lance Bottoms misspoke.

“Unless she knows something I don’t about Macon being a hot spot,” Reichert said. “I don’t know if she referred to us as a hot spot because we have regional hospitals that take care of people all over. But Macon isn’t a hot spot.”