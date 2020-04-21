Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia promoting #GiveFromHomeDay

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Middle Georgians have been looking for ways to help their communities while maintaining social distancing.

Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia has come up with a way to help others while staying home. The organization has been promoting #GiveFromHomeDay. It allows people to donate, to help fund meals for those in need.

The CEO of Rescue Mission, Pat Chastain, says the group wanted to continue serving their community.

“Everybody got hit by this COVID-19 pandemic so you really find yourself scrambling. I think the drive behind the community efforts is what has really touched us the most. Because this is not just for us, people are depending on us,” said Chastain.

Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia provides housing for people who are facing homelessness, domestic violence problems or impacts from natural disasters.

The Give From Home donations will go towards feeding people served at Daybreak, Loaves and Fishes, and Rescue Mission as well.