Restaurant Report Card: What downtown Macon restaurants are open?

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia’s Department of Public Health has halted most food service inspections in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, so we’re taking a different approach to Restaurant Report Card for the time being. We will spotlight restaurants that are still open and tell you their location, hours and offerings until a normal inspection schedule resumes.

If you’d like your Middle Georgia restaurant to be included, send the name of the business, address, phone number, hours of operation and offerings to news@41nbc.com or to Tucker Sargent at tsargent@41nbc.com. You can also send a Facebook message to facebook.com/tuckersargentjournalist.



All hours and offerings are subject to change due to the pandemic. Call or visit each restaurant’s website/social media page for the latest updates.

We start this week with downtown Macon restaurants:

Cashman’s Pub

370 Cherry St, Macon, GA 31201

(478) 219-9703

Hours: Monday – Sunday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Offerings: Curbside service available on all to-go orders. Delivery available through Macon2Go; Waitr; GrubHub.

Decadent Dessert Bar Macon – Downtown

530 Poplar St, Macon, GA 31201

(478) 200-1185

Hours: Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Offerings: Curbside service available on all to-go orders.

Fall Line Brewing Company

567 Plum St, Macon, GA 31201

(478) 200-1957

Hours: Tuesday – Saturday 12 – 6 p.m.

Offerings: Beer only. Curbside service available on all to-go orders.

Famous Mike’s

524 Poplar St, Macon, GA 31201

(478) 200-1122

Hours: Thursday-Saturday 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Offerings: Burger menu ONLY. Burgers come with fries. Curbside service available on all to-go orders.

Fatty’s Pizza

344 2nd St, Macon, GA 31201

(478) 744-9880

Hours: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m. ; Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-3 a.m. ; Sunday 12-9 p.m.

Offerings: Curbside service available on all to-go orders.

Felicia’s Cake Factory

365 3rd St, Macon, GA 31201

(478) 703-5020

Hours: Thursday-Friday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Offerings: Curbside service available on all to-go orders.

Harp & Bowl LA Bistro

520 Mulberry St, Macon, GA 31201

(478) 743-8682

Hours: Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Offerings: Curbside service available on all to-go orders.

Just TAP’d

488 1st St, Macon, GA 31201

(478) 599-9951

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 12-6 p.m.

Offerings: Beer and wine only with valid ID. Curbside service available on all to-go orders.

Kinjo Kitchen + Cocktails

497 2nd St Ste A, Macon, GA 31201

478-219-9944

Hours: Tuesday Noodsday Every Tuesday 11:00 a.m. until sold out – $25 take-and-make ramen for 2 ; Thursday-Friday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. ($20 for 2 course lunch) ; Thursday-Friday 5-8 p.m. ($30 for 3 course dinner)

Offerings: Curbside service available on all to-go orders. Delivery also available.

Kudzu Seafood Company

512 Poplar St, Macon, GA 31201

(478) 292-2085

Hours: Thursday-Saturday 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ; 5-8 p.m.

Offerings: Curbside service available on all to-go orders. Visit Facebook page for ordering details. Delivery available through Macon2Go. Beer and wine available with valid ID.

La Bella Morelia

524 Mulberry St, Macon, GA 31201

(478) 703-5025

Hours: Monday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. ; Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Offerings: Curbside service available on all to-go orders. Delivery available through Waitr. Beer available with valid ID.

Lazy Susan Tapas Bar

428 2nd St, Macon, GA 31201

(678) 314-3623

Hours: Call for hours

Offerings: Wine and cocktail kits available to-go with valid ID. Visit Facebook page for more.

Little India

402 Cherry St, Macon, GA 31201

(478) 305-7696

Hours: Monday-Saturday 5-9 p.m.

Offerings: Curbside service available on all to-go orders.

Macon Beer Company – Taproom & Kitchen

458 2nd St, Macon, GA 31201

(478) 200-1199

Hours: Monday-Saturday 12-5 p.m.

Offerings: Beer, wine, spirits and cocktail growlers available for curbside pickup with valid ID.

Michael’s on Mulberry

588 Mulberry St, Macon, GA 31201

(478) 743-3997

Hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m-4:30 p.m

Offerings: Curbside service available on all to-go orders. Family-style meals offered for a family of 6. Visit Facebook page for more info.

Ocmulgee Brewpub

484 2nd St, Macon, GA 31201

(478) 254-2848

Hours: Thursday-Saturday 12 p.m.-8 p.m.

Offerings: Curbside service available on all to-go orders.

Oliver’s Corner Bistro

496 Second Street, Macon, Georgia 31201

(478) 305-7475

Hours: Wednesday-Saturday 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Offerings: Curbside service available on all to-go orders. Visit Facebook page for more info. Beer and wine available to-go with valid ID.

Piedmont Brewery & Kitchen

450 3rd St #3359, Macon, GA 31201

(478) 254-2337

Hours: Sunday-Friday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Offerings: Curbside service available on all to-go orders. Groceries also available. Visit Facebook page for info. Beer available with ID.

Ricky’s Taco Shop

518 Cherry St, Macon, GA 31204

(478) 200-4476

Hours: Monday-Friday 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Offerings: Curbside service available on all to-go orders.

Satterfield’s

120 New St, Macon, GA 31201

(478) 742-0352

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.-4 p.m. ; Tuesday-Sunday: Delivered dinners between 5:30-7 p.m.

Offerings: Curbside service available on all to-go orders. Visit Facebook page for more info.

Spud Dogs

490 Cherry St, Macon, GA 31201

(478) 621-4848

Hours: Monday-Friday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Offerings: Curbside service available on all to-go orders.

Tokyo Alley

574 Mulberry St Ln, Macon, GA 31201

(478) 743-9449

Hours: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. ; Friday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Offerings: Curbside service available on all to-go orders. Call to ask about family deals.

Tzango

336 2nd St, Macon, GA 31201

(478) 254-3444

Hours: Monday-Friday 11 a.m.-2 p.m ; 5-9 p.m.

Offerings: Curbside service available on all to-go orders.

Your Pie

536 Poplar St, Macon, GA 31201

(478) 200-1179

Hours: Monday-Sunday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Offerings: Curbside service available on all to-go orders. Available for delivery on Waitr. Beer and wine available to-go with valid ID.

Z Beans Coffee

311 Cotton Ave, Macon, GA 31201

(478) 259-4348

Hours: Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-3 p.m. ; Saturday-Sunday 8 a.m.-3 p.m

Offerings: Curbside service available on all to-go orders. Deliveries available downtown.