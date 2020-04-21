Restaurant Report Card: What downtown Macon restaurants are open?

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia’s Department of Public Health has halted most food service inspections in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, so we’re taking a different approach to Restaurant Report Card for the time being. We will spotlight restaurants that are still open and tell you their location, hours and offerings until a normal inspection schedule resumes.
If you’d like your Middle Georgia restaurant to be included, send the name of the business, address, phone number, hours of operation and offerings to news@41nbc.com or to Tucker Sargent at tsargent@41nbc.com. You can also send a Facebook message to facebook.com/tuckersargentjournalist.
All hours and offerings are subject to change due to the pandemic. Call or visit each restaurant’s website/social media page for the latest updates.
We start this week with downtown Macon restaurants:
Cashman’s Pub
370 Cherry St, Macon, GA 31201
(478) 219-9703
Hours: Monday – Sunday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Offerings: Curbside service available on all to-go orders. Delivery available through Macon2Go; Waitr; GrubHub.
Decadent Dessert Bar Macon – Downtown
530 Poplar St, Macon, GA 31201
(478) 200-1185
Hours: Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Offerings: Curbside service available on all to-go orders.
Fall Line Brewing Company
567 Plum St, Macon, GA 31201
(478) 200-1957
Hours: Tuesday – Saturday 12 – 6 p.m.
Offerings: Beer only. Curbside service available on all to-go orders.
Famous Mike’s
524 Poplar St, Macon, GA 31201
(478) 200-1122
Hours: Thursday-Saturday 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Offerings: Burger menu ONLY. Burgers come with fries. Curbside service available on all to-go orders.
Fatty’s Pizza
344 2nd St, Macon, GA 31201
(478) 744-9880
Hours: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m. ; Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-3 a.m. ; Sunday 12-9 p.m.
Offerings: Curbside service available on all to-go orders.
Felicia’s Cake Factory
365 3rd St, Macon, GA 31201
(478) 703-5020
Hours: Thursday-Friday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Offerings: Curbside service available on all to-go orders.
Harp & Bowl LA Bistro
520 Mulberry St, Macon, GA 31201
(478) 743-8682
Hours: Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Offerings: Curbside service available on all to-go orders.
Just TAP’d
488 1st St, Macon, GA 31201
(478) 599-9951
Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 12-6 p.m.
Offerings: Beer and wine only with valid ID. Curbside service available on all to-go orders.
Kinjo Kitchen + Cocktails
497 2nd St Ste A, Macon, GA 31201
478-219-9944
Hours: Tuesday Noodsday Every Tuesday 11:00 a.m. until sold out – $25 take-and-make ramen for 2 ; Thursday-Friday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. ($20 for 2 course lunch) ; Thursday-Friday 5-8 p.m. ($30 for 3 course dinner)
Offerings: Curbside service available on all to-go orders. Delivery also available.
Kudzu Seafood Company
512 Poplar St, Macon, GA 31201
(478) 292-2085
Hours: Thursday-Saturday 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ; 5-8 p.m.
Offerings: Curbside service available on all to-go orders. Visit Facebook page for ordering details. Delivery available through Macon2Go. Beer and wine available with valid ID.
La Bella Morelia
524 Mulberry St, Macon, GA 31201
(478) 703-5025
Hours: Monday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. ; Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Offerings: Curbside service available on all to-go orders. Delivery available through Waitr. Beer available with valid ID.
Lazy Susan Tapas Bar
428 2nd St, Macon, GA 31201
(678) 314-3623
Hours: Call for hours
Offerings: Wine and cocktail kits available to-go with valid ID. Visit Facebook page for more.
Little India
402 Cherry St, Macon, GA 31201
(478) 305-7696
Hours: Monday-Saturday 5-9 p.m.
Offerings: Curbside service available on all to-go orders.
Macon Beer Company – Taproom & Kitchen
458 2nd St, Macon, GA 31201
(478) 200-1199
Hours: Monday-Saturday 12-5 p.m.
Offerings: Beer, wine, spirits and cocktail growlers available for curbside pickup with valid ID.
Michael’s on Mulberry
588 Mulberry St, Macon, GA 31201
(478) 743-3997
Hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m-4:30 p.m
Offerings: Curbside service available on all to-go orders. Family-style meals offered for a family of 6. Visit Facebook page for more info.
Ocmulgee Brewpub
484 2nd St, Macon, GA 31201
(478) 254-2848
Hours: Thursday-Saturday 12 p.m.-8 p.m.
Offerings: Curbside service available on all to-go orders.
Oliver’s Corner Bistro
496 Second Street, Macon, Georgia 31201
(478) 305-7475
Hours: Wednesday-Saturday 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Offerings: Curbside service available on all to-go orders. Visit Facebook page for more info. Beer and wine available to-go with valid ID.
Piedmont Brewery & Kitchen
450 3rd St #3359, Macon, GA 31201
(478) 254-2337
Hours: Sunday-Friday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Offerings: Curbside service available on all to-go orders. Groceries also available. Visit Facebook page for info. Beer available with ID.
Ricky’s Taco Shop
518 Cherry St, Macon, GA 31204
(478) 200-4476
Hours: Monday-Friday 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Offerings: Curbside service available on all to-go orders.
Satterfield’s
120 New St, Macon, GA 31201
(478) 742-0352
Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.-4 p.m. ; Tuesday-Sunday: Delivered dinners between 5:30-7 p.m.
Offerings: Curbside service available on all to-go orders. Visit Facebook page for more info.
Spud Dogs
490 Cherry St, Macon, GA 31201
(478) 621-4848
Hours: Monday-Friday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Offerings: Curbside service available on all to-go orders.
Tokyo Alley
574 Mulberry St Ln, Macon, GA 31201
(478) 743-9449
Hours: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. ; Friday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Offerings: Curbside service available on all to-go orders. Call to ask about family deals.
Tzango
336 2nd St, Macon, GA 31201
(478) 254-3444
Hours: Monday-Friday 11 a.m.-2 p.m ; 5-9 p.m.
Offerings: Curbside service available on all to-go orders.
Your Pie
536 Poplar St, Macon, GA 31201
(478) 200-1179
Hours: Monday-Sunday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Offerings: Curbside service available on all to-go orders. Available for delivery on Waitr. Beer and wine available to-go with valid ID.
Z Beans Coffee
311 Cotton Ave, Macon, GA 31201
(478) 259-4348
Hours: Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-3 p.m. ; Saturday-Sunday 8 a.m.-3 p.m
Offerings: Curbside service available on all to-go orders. Deliveries available downtown.