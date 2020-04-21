Several businesses will not reopen after Kemp’s announcement

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced Monday, several businesses can begin reopening this week.

However, many local businesses will not reopen their doors.

In a statement from President & CEO Wes Griffith of the Moonhanger Group: “While we miss our community and are eager to serve you again, we feel it is in the best interest of our staff and guests to remain closed. The health and safety of our community is our utmost concern and priority.”

Griffith says, “We have not chosen a specific date to reopen, but can promise to share updates as the situation changes and develops. The decision of when to reopen will be driven by data and information, and will react accordingly.”

He adds, “We will reopen when we are confident that we can provide a safe and healthy experience for our guests and employees.”

