Dublin City Schools is lighting up its historic Shamrock Bowl in honor of the 2020 Senior class.

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Dublin City Schools is lighting up its historic Shamrock Bowl in honor of the 2020 Senior class.

Dublin City Schools media pages explain the lights will glow for 20 minutes every week night at 8:20pm in Dublin.

- Advertisement -

The goal is to show that the class of 2020 is a light to the community.