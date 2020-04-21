Strong storms likely on Thursday

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia will be mostly dry today and tomorrow before storms, some strong and potentially severe, move in by Thursday.

TODAY.

A weak cold front will move through this afternoon, but with dry air in place, I am not expecting much in the way of rain showers. A mostly sunny sky will allow temperatures to rise into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Overnight temperatures will fall back into the upper 40’s.

TOMORROW.

We start the morning on a mostly clear note, but clouds will steadily increase across the area throughout the day. High temperatures will be back in the upper 70’s before falling into the middle 50’s overnight under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

THURSDAY.

Another dynamic storm system will impact Middle Georgia on Thursday. As of 6 am on Tuesday, April 21, the Storm Prediction Center has all of Middle Georgia in an Enhanced (level 3/5) risk area. Tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, hail, and heavy rain are all in play with this system right now. Fine-tuning of the forecast will come in the days ahead.

