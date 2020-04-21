Georgia to reopen some businesses as early as Friday

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia’s governor plans to restart the state’s economy before the end of the week. He says many businesses that closed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus could reopen as early as Friday.

Georgia’s timetable is one of the most aggressive in the nation. It would allow gyms, hair salons, bowling alleys, and tattoo parlors to reopen as long as owners follow strict social-distancing and hygiene requirements.

By Monday, movie theaters may resume selling tickets, and restaurants limited to takeout orders could return to limited dine-in service.

Neighboring Tennessee planned to let businesses in most of the state begin reopening as soon as next week.