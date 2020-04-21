YKK reports COVID-19 employee death in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A YKK employee in Macon died Sunday from complications associated with COVID-19, according to a statement from YKK Corporation of America President Jim Reed.

The statement says YKK will not be disclosing the identity of the employee out of respect for the family’s privacy.

- Advertisement -

The statement reads:

“We mourn the passing on April 19 of one of our valued employees at YKK (U.S.A.) Inc. Macon from complications associated with COVID-19. The employee was an important member of our team and will be greatly missed. The employee last worked at the YKK USA Macon facility on March 30, 2020 when the employee asked for a leave of absence to stay home during the crisis. The employee did not cite illness as the reason for the leave request and was not exhibiting coronavirus symptoms at the time the leave was granted. YKK will not be disclosing the identity of the employee out of respect for the family’s privacy. We are doing everything in our power to support the family as they go through this difficult time and we ask the community to keep this employee’s family in your thoughts.”

The statement goes on to say it does not appear the employee contracted COVID-19 while in the YKK facility.

YKK reports it is taking proactive measures to minimize risk of COVID-19 infection, including: