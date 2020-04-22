Multiple rounds of severe weather, storms possible Thursday

Well we had a few nice days, but now we are expecting severe storms in Middle Georgia once again, and this looks like it could be a pretty significant severe storm day (if everything lines up just right).

The Storm Prediction Center has put us in the “enhanced” category (3 out of 5) for Thursday. This is because we will see the threat for Strong, long-track tornadoes, damaging gusty winds, large hail,and heavy rain.



Timing is still subject to change, but right now we are expecting two different rounds of severe storms. Round 1 (am/early afternoon threat) will likely be a little less severe and move through during the morning/early afternoon.

This line will see mainly a wind threat. This could still be dangerous, especially with many of us seeing saturate soils from Sunday’s storms.

Once these storms move out, stay weather aware. If we see significant warming and increasing humidity behind these storms, we can expect more numerous storms behind them.



In the graphic above you can see what our model has outlined as an area of secondary development. This will be what we are calling round 2 (our afternoon/evening threat). These storms are more likely to be supercells, meaning they have a greater chance of generating tornadoes, gusty winds, and large hail.

These can both pop up quickly and move quickly, so be ready to get to your safe place in a hurry if these storms do develop.

All that being said, there is a possibility that storms generate further to our south and cut off the moisture to this second line. That would be best case scenario, and would inhibit our severe chances greatly.

So as always prepare for the worst and hope for the best. We will continue to update you here, on social media, as well as on air through this event.