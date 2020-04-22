Atlanta veterans move to Dublin VA during COVID-19 pandemic

Leaders with Atlanta VA Health Care System are sending residents to other facilities within the region for their safety

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Several veterans from Atlanta are staying in Laurens County as COVID-19 continues to spread.

Leaders with Atlanta VA Health Care System are sending residents to other facilities within the region for their safety and to make room for incoming coronavirus positive veterans.

- Advertisement -

Eleven veterans moved to the Carl Vinson VA in Dublin. They are staying in an area repurposed and outfitted with new beds and other items due to the pandemic.

“We are honored to have these veterans stay with us and care for them at a time when they are most vulnerable to this novel virus,” said David L. Whitmer, medical center director.

Whitmer says the move puts more physical distance between the veterans and their loved ones. However they are using VA Video Connect or FaceTime at least twice a week.