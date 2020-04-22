Baldwin County trail receives $200,000 grant for completion

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Baldwin County trail will receive one of 12 Georgia Department of Natural Resources grants.

The Campus Connector Trail at Georgia College and State University received a $200,000 grant. This will complete the trail that spans Fishing Creek. The trail will be open to bicycles and pedestrians. The project is a partnership with the Baldwin County School System.

DNR states the 12 awardees were selected from 39 project proposals requesting $6.5 million in all. The selected projects include five trails in public parks, two water trail projects for canoeing and kayaking, three greenway paths through communities, one rails-to-trails project, and six off-road motorized trail systems.

For the complete list of Georgia Recreational Trails Program awards click here.