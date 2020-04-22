GEORGIA (41NBC/WMGT) — In light of Governor Kemp’s order to reopen the state, hair salons, barbershops and gyms can reopen Friday. One Barbershop owner says he’s not sure about the decision.

“I think it’s too soon,” said Wade White owner Razor Line Barbershop in Macon.

White says he thinks that with the right precaution, the local beauty industry can make a comeback. However, he will not reopen just yet. He says he knows his barbers want to get back to their booths, but the health of his employees is his main concern.

“I have a lot of employees that have small kids, I have employees that have older parents. I don’t want them to come to the barbershop catch it and then bring it back to their family members,” explained White.

The Georgia State Board of Cosmetologists and Barbers announced that in order for local beauty and barbershops to open, shop owners must move forward with strict guidelines. Shops must limit the number of customers inside and continuing of social distancing, among a list of others.

“Give the customers masks, check their temperatures when they walk through the door, give them mask and gloves,” shared Avis Smith, owner of Kapital Kutz in Warner Robins.

Smith shared that he thinks if shop owners and clients follow the rules, reopening can be beneficial.

“We only make money if the community is paying us. Without the comment there is no excitement,” said Kapital Kutz owner.

According to the board, the recommended guidelines should be used in conjunction with the board rules for safety and sanitation and can be adjusted as necessary. If any salon or shop is found in violation of the guidelines, they could be closed immediately.

For more information, salon/shop owners and managers should use the OSHA “Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for COVID-19” as a guide.