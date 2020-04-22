Couple arrested after investigators discover multiple dead animals

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An investigation from November 2019 leads to the arrest of a Washington County husband and wife.

According to a Washington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, Sunday deputies arrested and charged 39-year-old Chico McLoon, of Hazelhurst.

Deputies say they received a complaint regarding animal cruelty and neglect at a home on Harrison-Pringle Road in Washington County. After searching the home, deputies found a dead dog shot and tied to a post.

The Facebook post also says investigators found “more dead animals along with malnourished dogs and neglected animals.” Also, deputies found the gun they believe the suspects used in the incident.

Deputies arrested his wife, 36-year-old Tonya McLoon, in November of last year.

Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran says good teamwork and community involvement helped with the investigation.

Charges for Chico McLoon

Criminal Trespass

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Cruelty to Animals

Three counts of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals

Charges for Tonya McLoon