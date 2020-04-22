Governor Kemp moving forward with plan to reopen Georgia

ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is moving forward with his decision to allow several state businesses to reopen Friday after President Trump said Wednesday he disagreed with the decision.
“Earlier today, I discussed Georgia’s plan to reopen shuttered businesses for limited operations with President Trump,” Governor Kemp wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday night. “I appreciate his bold leadership and insight during these difficult times and the framework provided by the White House to safely move states forward.”
“Our next, measured step is driven by data and guided by state public health officials,” Governor Kemp continued. “We will continue with this approach to protect the lives – and livelihoods – of all Georgians.”
“Just like the thousands of businesses currently operating throughout Georgia, I am confident that business owners who decide to reopen will adhere to Minimum Basic Operations, which prioritize the health and well-being of employees and customers.”
Kemp announced Monday that gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studios, barbers, cosmetologists, hair designers, nail care artists, estheticians (and their respective schools) and massage therapists can reopen their doors on Friday, April 24, and that theaters, private social clubs and restaurant dine-in services can reopen on Monday, April 27 “subject to specific social distancing and sanitation mandates.”
“I told the governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, that I disagree strongly with his decision to open certain facilities,” President Trump said at his daily coronavirus briefing Wednesday. “But at the same time, he must do what he thinks is right. I want him to do what he thinks is right. But I disagree with him on what he’s doing.”
“I think spas, beauty salons and tattoo parlors and barbershops … it’s just too soon,” President Trump added.
Georgia’s Department of Public Health’s 7 p.m. update Wednesday listed 21,102 cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases.