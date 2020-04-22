Governor Kemp moving forward with plan to reopen Georgia

ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is moving forward with his decision to allow several state businesses to reopen Friday after President Trump said Wednesday he disagreed with the decision .

“Earlier today, I discussed Georgia’s plan to reopen shuttered businesses for limited operations with President Trump,” Governor Kemp wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday night . “I appreciate his bold leadership and insight during these difficult times and the framework provided by the White House to safely move states forward.”