Grant’s Lounge hosts weekly ”Karaoke in Place” for shelter-in-place entertainment

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In an effort to keep Macon Music alive, Grant’s Lounge is kicking off Karaoke in Place.

The virtual party happens within the karaoke app — Starmaker. Fans will be able to choose from thousands of songs from various genres.

- Advertisement -

“The public’s safety and health are most important to us. While the urge to congregate may be tempting, it’s important to stay home and adhere to the guidelines of government and health officials,” owners Ed Grant, Jr. and Cheryl Louder said.

The owners say they want to provide safe avenues for people to get together and enjoy themselves in the midst of uncertainty. And furthermore, to keep making music we can enjoy.

Karaoke fans can participate by following these four steps:

Download The Starmaker App:

http://m.starmakerstudios.com/download_link/?is_convert=true&share_type=copylink Set Up Your Account: You do not have to get a paid account to participate. Sign On Wednesday At 8 P.M: Click on the “Party” icon on the bottom menu. Type 273683 into the search bar. Select “Grant’s Lounge Weds Night Karaoke in Place” -OR- use this link: https://m.starmakerstudios.com/ktv/share?is_convert=true&room_id=139437&share_type=copylink&user_id=422282997 Get Ready To Sing: Click on the pink mic to get on the list. Type your song or artist name in the search box and the top. Select your jam. You’ll get a notification when it’s your turn! Headphones recommended avoiding feedback.

Grant’s Lounge encourages those interested to download the app ahead of time to avoid missing anything. All singers and skillsets are welcome. Those who are a little shy or just want to check out the talent can simply listen in.

Although the statewide shelter-in-place order will expire on April 30, the Historic Grant’s Lounge Family acknowledges some people may still feel unsafe or uncomfortable and should have options for entertainment.

Karaoke in Place happens each Wednesday at 8 p.m. to help ease cabin fever. For additional information, visit Facebook.com/GrantsLounge.