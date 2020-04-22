Houston County Habitat ReStore reopening April 29

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Houston County Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore is reopening its doors to the public on Wednesday, April 29.

The store will be limited to 10 customers at a time, according to a news release sent Wednesday, and will ask customers to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

- Advertisement -

“Drop offs are welcome during business hours Wed-Friday, 10:30-4:30, Sat, 9am-3pm,” the release said. “Pickups can be scheduled, but we ask that merchandise be put in your garage or outside the home.”

Habitat for Humanity adds that a “constant flow of donations” to the store has resulted in the organization moving to a bigger location.

The current location at 955 Watson Boulevard, which includes the administrative office, will close soon, and “if all goes as planned” will reopen at the old Food Lion on Moody Road on June 2.

“The new location will triple our floor space, allow room for growth, and allow us to better display our great donations,” Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Bill Goggin said. “We will have plenty of lighting and the new store will be climate controlled.”

The ReStore is a store operated by Habitat that sells new and used home improvement items to the public for a fraction of the retail cost. The profits go toward the organization’s new home construction in Houston County for families in need of affordable housing.

The store will offer 25% off in its current location as part of a moving sale.

“We specialize in used building materials, hardware, paint and appliances, all at discount prices,” the release said.