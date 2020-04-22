Houston County’s TJ Morgan commits to Middle Georgia State University

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – On April 9th, Houston County senior guard TJ Morgan announced on social media that he had received his very first offer to play college basketball. The offer was from Middle Georgia State University.

He couldn’t believe it, especially after injuring his knee mid-season. But he didn’t throw in the towel, nor did he give up.

A little over a week later, TJ officially committed to the same school that offered him a basketball scholarship – Middle Georgia State.

TJ’s a crafty lefty who can create his own shot and get others involved. He’s a natural born leader who isn’t scared to lead by example on and off the court.

TJ averaged 12 points, 5 steals and 3 dimes last season. He helped lead the Bears to the Sweet 16, as well as their first-ever Bear Brawl and region championship.

Here’s TJ on why he committed to Middle Georgia State.

TJ MORGAN SPEAKS

“Well, I went on a visit yesterday with coach Moe, and he just showed me around the campus. He showed me the locker room, the gym, the weight room, the dorms – everything. And I just loved the campus.

“Me and my family loved the campus. I loved everything about it, so I just committed right on the spot.”

TJ also talked about his expectations for next season.

“My expectations are pretty high for next season. I know what I bring to the table. And I know what coach has. I know his mindset towards the game, and I think my abilities and his mindset towards the game are going to mix pretty well.

“I’m excited about being far from home, but close to home at the same time. Close enough to where I can still come and see my family. Come and see my little brother play basketball too, so it’s just all good for me. I just love it. I love the situation.”