Jones County holds Sidewalk Chalk Contest

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Jones County is encouraging students to get creative at home with their artist skills for the “Sidewalk Chalk Contest.”

Students can design their sidewalks and driveways to compete against other students while at home.

How to enter the contest

- Advertisement -

To participate, send an email to Brennan Jackson with your name and chalk design to Brennan4UGA.EDU.

Jackson — the Jones County extension coordinator — says all participants will be entered in a drawing to win a prize.

“We Came up with the idea of doing the sidewalk chalk contest in an effort to reconnect with our students with mostly everyone teleworking now, or having to be at home and not be in school. We thrive on face to face interaction in 4-H,” Jackson said.

Related Article: Bibb School District prepares emergency plans for coronavirus

The winner will be announced on Monday, April 27. The prize will be presented when the extension office reopens.