Macon-Bibb Commissioners asking Kemp to reconsider his resolution to reopen businesses

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb commissioners are asking Governor Kemp to reconsider his resolution to reopen certain businesses.

During Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners passed a resolution to ask Kemp to allow Macon-Bibb commission to have a say as to when the county should reopen.

Commissioners want to reopen the county when cases and deaths are not rising, daily. Commissioners say they’re concerned with businesses opening because Macon may not see its peak until mid-May.

Mayor Robert Reichert says he was thinking Kemp was going to open communities on a regional basis.

“And let statistics from health departments guide the decision on when to open and what to open. But his approach to take a state-wide order, I was a little surprised that he did it that way,” Reichert said.

Macon-Bibb County Board of Health is backing the resolution, too.