2 Macon men arrested, charged with murder after Sunday shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two men are in custody following a shooting Sunday afternoon that left a man dead.

A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s office says deputies and marshals with the U.S. Regional Fugitive Task Force located 22-year-old Jimon Tracey Watkins at AJ’s Family Food at 3495 Williamson Road at around 2:15 Wednesday and took him into custody without incident.

- Advertisement -

25-year-old ShaMarques Trevon Watkins was arrested at River Walk Apartments at 5578 Riverside Drive about an hour later.

Both men were taken to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for questioning and ultimately charged with murder. Both men are being held without bond.

27-year-old Doug Boyd of Macon was shot on Napier Avenue Sunday and was pronounced dead at The Medical Center, Navicent Health about five hours later.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.