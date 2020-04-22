MGA using 3D printers to help create thousands of medical face shields

The printers are creating 4,000 medical face shields for distribution to healthcare professionals.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia State University’s Center for Software Innovation is using 3D printers to help create thousands of medical face shield components.

According to a MGA news release, the printers are creating 4,000 medical face shields for distribution to healthcare professionals at Robins Air Force Base, Houston Healthcare Center and other facilities.

“The shortfall of personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic is a critical issue that needs an ‘all hands on deck’ response,” said Dr. Alex Koohang, dean of Middle Georgia State’s (MGA) School of Computing.

The 3D printers are creating components, specifically the brackets on which the shields are mounted, needed to assemble the protective equipment.

In this effort, MGA has partnered with Robins AFB, Houston County Career Academy’s Firestarter FabLab, and Mercer University. MGA and its partners will be able to produce 126 medical face shields per week.