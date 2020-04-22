Severe weather possible Thursday

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – We’ve got a quiet Wednesday on the way before our attention turns to the potential for severe weather tomorrow.

TODAY.

Clouds will increase steadily throughout the day as temperatures warm into the middle and upper 70’s. Tonight, temperatures fall into the middle and upper 50’s with a mostly cloudy sky.

TOMORROW.

Thursday is a day to be weather aware. A dynamic storm system will slide across the Deep South allowing for strong and potentially severe storms here in Middle Georgia.

We will start the morning off with a few showers and a mostly cloudy sky. What we are keeping our eye on is another warm front that will lift north through our area during the day. The timing of this front moving north is crucial to the forecast. The quicker it lifts the more likely severe weather is.

The main storm threats will be damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, and the potential for tornadoes. All modes of severe weather will be in play as we head into the day.

Timing of this system’s arrival is going to be tricky over the next 24 hours. Model guidance shows the brunt of the weather moving in as early as 10 am and and late as 2 pm. Regardless, once the sun comes up tomorrow I want you to be weather aware. That means knowing where your safe space is as well as having multiple ways to get severe weather warnings if they were to be issued.

The forecast WILL change over the next 24 hours so stay tuned.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).