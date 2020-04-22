UPDATE (Wednesday, April 22 at 12 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/22/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 20,740 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 12 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH:

20,740 total

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 2222 84 Dekalb 1587 30 Dougherty 1468 107 Gwinnett 1263 46 Cobb 1259 61 Hall 778 9 Clayton 548 21 Henry 388 10 Sumter 341 20 Cherokee 331 10 Carroll 311 11 Richmond 309 13 Lee 292 17 Mitchell 278 23 Bartow 258 27 Douglas 253 8 Muscogee 237 4 Forsyth 223 8 Bibb 217 4 Chatham 193 6 Houston 188 13 Upson 186 12 Early 176 12 Coweta 168 4 Terrell 159 18 Colquitt 157 6 Randolph 147 17 Fayette 145 8 Newton 144 4 Paulding 144 7 Thomas 144 14 Rockdale 143 6 Baldwin 142 4 Worth 141 9 Spalding 139 8 Crisp 128 2 Floyd 127 8 Columbia 123 2 Habersham 119 2 Clarke 116 13 Lowndes 116 3 Troup 107 4 Barrow 101 3 Ware 95 7 Tift 91 3 Coffee 84 4 Butts 83 1 Calhoun 75 2 Dooly 73 6 Gordon 68 8 Walton 64 3 Jackson 63 1 Turner 59 5 Macon 57 2 Oconee 53 0 Burke 51 3 Pierce 51 2 Decatur 50 1 Glynn 49 0 Greene 49 1 Dawson 48 1 Harris 48 2 Meriwether 47 0 Whitfield 47 4 Appling 46 2 Wilcox 46 6 Laurens 43 1 Stephens 41 1 Bryan 38 2 Grady 38 2 Johnson 37 1 Mcduffie 37 4 Oglethorpe 37 3 Polk 36 0 Walker 36 0 Brooks 35 6 Peach 35 2 Pike 35 2 Liberty 34 0 Marion 33 1 Bulloch 32 2 White 32 0 Effingham 30 1 Catoosa 29 0 Lamar 28 0 Washington 28 1 Camden 27 0 Putnam 27 2 Lumpkin 26 0 Seminole 26 2 Haralson 25 1 Miller 23 0 Morgan 23 0 Jones 22 0 Talbot 22 1 Wilkinson 22 2 Dodge 21 0 Toombs 21 3 Wilkes 21 0 Bacon 20 1 Baker 20 2 Brantley 20 2 Clay 20 2 Ben Hill 19 0 Gilmer 19 0 Murray 19 0 Fannin 18 0 Jasper 18 0 Madison 18 1 Pickens 18 2 Telfair 18 0 Pulaski 17 1 Stewart 17 0 Banks 16 0 Schley 16 1 Emanuel 15 0 Irwin 15 0 Monroe 15 1 Towns 15 0 Union 15 1 Crawford 14 0 Jenkins 14 1 Screven 14 1 Cook 13 1 Dade 13 1 Franklin 13 0 Taylor 13 2 Jefferson 11 1 Berrien 10 0 Chattooga 10 1 Elbert 10 0 Hancock 10 0 Lincoln 10 0 Warren 10 0 Wayne 10 0 Heard 8 1 Rabun 8 0 Candler 7 0 Charlton 7 0 Chattahoochee 7 0 Clinch 7 0 Jeff Davis 7 1 Lanier 7 1 Webster 7 0 Hart 6 0 Atkinson 5 0 Bleckley 5 0 Echols 5 0 Tattnall 5 0 Evans 4 0 Mcintosh 4 0 Twiggs 4 0 Quitman 3 1 Wheeler 3 0 Long 2 0 Montgomery 2 0 Treutlen 2 0

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

- Advertisement -

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 94,072; Positive tests: 20,740 (22%)

COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type: No. Pos. Tests Total Tests Commercial Lab 19628 88058 Georgia Public Health Lab 1112 6014

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:



3,959 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



836 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 11:28 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

