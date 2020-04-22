UPDATE (Wednesday, April 22 at 12 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/22/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 20,740 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 12 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH:
- 20,740 total
|COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County*:
|No. Cases
|No. Deaths
|Fulton
|2222
|84
|Dekalb
|1587
|30
|Dougherty
|1468
|107
|Gwinnett
|1263
|46
|Cobb
|1259
|61
|Hall
|778
|9
|Clayton
|548
|21
|Henry
|388
|10
|Sumter
|341
|20
|Cherokee
|331
|10
|Carroll
|311
|11
|Richmond
|309
|13
|Lee
|292
|17
|Mitchell
|278
|23
|Bartow
|258
|27
|Douglas
|253
|8
|Muscogee
|237
|4
|Forsyth
|223
|8
|Bibb
|217
|4
|Chatham
|193
|6
|Houston
|188
|13
|Upson
|186
|12
|Early
|176
|12
|Coweta
|168
|4
|Terrell
|159
|18
|Colquitt
|157
|6
|Randolph
|147
|17
|Fayette
|145
|8
|Newton
|144
|4
|Paulding
|144
|7
|Thomas
|144
|14
|Rockdale
|143
|6
|Baldwin
|142
|4
|Worth
|141
|9
|Spalding
|139
|8
|Crisp
|128
|2
|Floyd
|127
|8
|Columbia
|123
|2
|Habersham
|119
|2
|Clarke
|116
|13
|Lowndes
|116
|3
|Troup
|107
|4
|Barrow
|101
|3
|Ware
|95
|7
|Tift
|91
|3
|Coffee
|84
|4
|Butts
|83
|1
|Calhoun
|75
|2
|Dooly
|73
|6
|Gordon
|68
|8
|Walton
|64
|3
|Jackson
|63
|1
|Turner
|59
|5
|Macon
|57
|2
|Oconee
|53
|0
|Burke
|51
|3
|Pierce
|51
|2
|Decatur
|50
|1
|Glynn
|49
|0
|Greene
|49
|1
|Dawson
|48
|1
|Harris
|48
|2
|Meriwether
|47
|0
|Whitfield
|47
|4
|Appling
|46
|2
|Wilcox
|46
|6
|Laurens
|43
|1
|Stephens
|41
|1
|Bryan
|38
|2
|Grady
|38
|2
|Johnson
|37
|1
|Mcduffie
|37
|4
|Oglethorpe
|37
|3
|Polk
|36
|0
|Walker
|36
|0
|Brooks
|35
|6
|Peach
|35
|2
|Pike
|35
|2
|Liberty
|34
|0
|Marion
|33
|1
|Bulloch
|32
|2
|White
|32
|0
|Effingham
|30
|1
|Catoosa
|29
|0
|Lamar
|28
|0
|Washington
|28
|1
|Camden
|27
|0
|Putnam
|27
|2
|Lumpkin
|26
|0
|Seminole
|26
|2
|Haralson
|25
|1
|Miller
|23
|0
|Morgan
|23
|0
|Jones
|22
|0
|Talbot
|22
|1
|Wilkinson
|22
|2
|Dodge
|21
|0
|Toombs
|21
|3
|Wilkes
|21
|0
|Bacon
|20
|1
|Baker
|20
|2
|Brantley
|20
|2
|Clay
|20
|2
|Ben Hill
|19
|0
|Gilmer
|19
|0
|Murray
|19
|0
|Fannin
|18
|0
|Jasper
|18
|0
|Madison
|18
|1
|Pickens
|18
|2
|Telfair
|18
|0
|Pulaski
|17
|1
|Stewart
|17
|0
|Banks
|16
|0
|Schley
|16
|1
|Emanuel
|15
|0
|Irwin
|15
|0
|Monroe
|15
|1
|Towns
|15
|0
|Union
|15
|1
|Crawford
|14
|0
|Jenkins
|14
|1
|Screven
|14
|1
|Cook
|13
|1
|Dade
|13
|1
|Franklin
|13
|0
|Taylor
|13
|2
|Jefferson
|11
|1
|Berrien
|10
|0
|Chattooga
|10
|1
|Elbert
|10
|0
|Hancock
|10
|0
|Lincoln
|10
|0
|Warren
|10
|0
|Wayne
|10
|0
|Heard
|8
|1
|Rabun
|8
|0
|Candler
|7
|0
|Charlton
|7
|0
|Chattahoochee
|7
|0
|Clinch
|7
|0
|Jeff Davis
|7
|1
|Lanier
|7
|1
|Webster
|7
|0
|Hart
|6
|0
|Atkinson
|5
|0
|Bleckley
|5
|0
|Echols
|5
|0
|Tattnall
|5
|0
|Evans
|4
|0
|Mcintosh
|4
|0
|Twiggs
|4
|0
|Quitman
|3
|1
|Wheeler
|3
|0
|Long
|2
|0
|Montgomery
|2
|0
|Treutlen
|2
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 94,072; Positive tests: 20,740 (22%)
|COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type:
|No. Pos. Tests
|Total Tests
|Commercial Lab
|19628
|88058
|Georgia Public Health Lab
|1112
|6014
COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 3,959 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 836 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 11:28 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.