UPDATE (Wednesday, April 22 at 12 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
41NBC Web Producer
-
0
Confirmed cases by county as of 12 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/22/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 20,740 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 12 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH:

  • 20,740 total
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 2222 84
Dekalb 1587 30
Dougherty 1468 107
Gwinnett 1263 46
Cobb 1259 61
Hall 778 9
Clayton 548 21
Henry 388 10
Sumter 341 20
Cherokee 331 10
Carroll 311 11
Richmond 309 13
Lee 292 17
Mitchell 278 23
Bartow 258 27
Douglas 253 8
Muscogee 237 4
Forsyth 223 8
Bibb 217 4
Chatham 193 6
Houston 188 13
Upson 186 12
Early 176 12
Coweta 168 4
Terrell 159 18
Colquitt 157 6
Randolph 147 17
Fayette 145 8
Newton 144 4
Paulding 144 7
Thomas 144 14
Rockdale 143 6
Baldwin 142 4
Worth 141 9
Spalding 139 8
Crisp 128 2
Floyd 127 8
Columbia 123 2
Habersham 119 2
Clarke 116 13
Lowndes 116 3
Troup 107 4
Barrow 101 3
Ware 95 7
Tift 91 3
Coffee 84 4
Butts 83 1
Calhoun 75 2
Dooly 73 6
Gordon 68 8
Walton 64 3
Jackson 63 1
Turner 59 5
Macon 57 2
Oconee 53 0
Burke 51 3
Pierce 51 2
Decatur 50 1
Glynn 49 0
Greene 49 1
Dawson 48 1
Harris 48 2
Meriwether 47 0
Whitfield 47 4
Appling 46 2
Wilcox 46 6
Laurens 43 1
Stephens 41 1
Bryan 38 2
Grady 38 2
Johnson 37 1
Mcduffie 37 4
Oglethorpe 37 3
Polk 36 0
Walker 36 0
Brooks 35 6
Peach 35 2
Pike 35 2
Liberty 34 0
Marion 33 1
Bulloch 32 2
White 32 0
Effingham 30 1
Catoosa 29 0
Lamar 28 0
Washington 28 1
Camden 27 0
Putnam 27 2
Lumpkin 26 0
Seminole 26 2
Haralson 25 1
Miller 23 0
Morgan 23 0
Jones 22 0
Talbot 22 1
Wilkinson 22 2
Dodge 21 0
Toombs 21 3
Wilkes 21 0
Bacon 20 1
Baker 20 2
Brantley 20 2
Clay 20 2
Ben Hill 19 0
Gilmer 19 0
Murray 19 0
Fannin 18 0
Jasper 18 0
Madison 18 1
Pickens 18 2
Telfair 18 0
Pulaski 17 1
Stewart 17 0
Banks 16 0
Schley 16 1
Emanuel 15 0
Irwin 15 0
Monroe 15 1
Towns 15 0
Union 15 1
Crawford 14 0
Jenkins 14 1
Screven 14 1
Cook 13 1
Dade 13 1
Franklin 13 0
Taylor 13 2
Jefferson 11 1
Berrien 10 0
Chattooga 10 1
Elbert 10 0
Hancock 10 0
Lincoln 10 0
Warren 10 0
Wayne 10 0
Heard 8 1
Rabun 8 0
Candler 7 0
Charlton 7 0
Chattahoochee 7 0
Clinch 7 0
Jeff Davis 7 1
Lanier 7 1
Webster 7 0
Hart 6 0
Atkinson 5 0
Bleckley 5 0
Echols 5 0
Tattnall 5 0
Evans 4 0
Mcintosh 4 0
Twiggs 4 0
Quitman 3 1
Wheeler 3 0
Long 2 0
Montgomery 2 0
Treutlen 2 0

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

- Advertisement -

 

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 94,072; Positive tests: 20,740 (22%)
COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type: No. Pos. Tests Total Tests
Commercial Lab 19628 88058
Georgia Public Health Lab 1112 6014

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 3,959 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 836 across the state

 

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 11:28 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

You Might Also Like