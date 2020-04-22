UPDATE (Wednesday, April 22 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/22/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 21,102 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH:
- 21,102 total
|COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County*:
|No. Cases
|No. Deaths
|Fulton
|2255
|85
|Dekalb
|1609
|31
|Dougherty
|1479
|106
|Gwinnett
|1273
|46
|Cobb
|1272
|63
|Hall
|907
|9
|Clayton
|549
|21
|Henry
|386
|10
|Sumter
|341
|20
|Cherokee
|340
|10
|Richmond
|313
|13
|Carroll
|304
|11
|Lee
|294
|17
|Mitchell
|280
|23
|Bartow
|259
|27
|Douglas
|259
|8
|Muscogee
|244
|4
|Forsyth
|227
|8
|Bibb
|224
|4
|Chatham
|193
|7
|Houston
|190
|13
|Upson
|185
|12
|Early
|184
|12
|Coweta
|168
|4
|Terrell
|159
|18
|Colquitt
|158
|6
|Baldwin
|155
|4
|Randolph
|148
|17
|Thomas
|148
|14
|Fayette
|146
|8
|Newton
|146
|5
|Paulding
|145
|7
|Rockdale
|144
|6
|Worth
|142
|9
|Spalding
|136
|8
|Crisp
|130
|2
|Habersham
|130
|3
|Floyd
|128
|8
|Butts
|125
|1
|Columbia
|124
|2
|Lowndes
|122
|4
|Clarke
|118
|13
|Troup
|109
|4
|Barrow
|103
|3
|Ware
|95
|7
|Tift
|93
|3
|Coffee
|84
|4
|Calhoun
|76
|3
|Dooly
|74
|6
|Walton
|73
|3
|Gordon
|70
|8
|Jackson
|63
|1
|Macon
|59
|2
|Turner
|59
|5
|Walker
|59
|0
|Burke
|53
|3
|Oconee
|53
|0
|Whitfield
|53
|4
|Glynn
|51
|0
|Pierce
|51
|2
|Wilcox
|51
|6
|Decatur
|50
|1
|Greene
|50
|1
|Dawson
|49
|1
|Harris
|49
|2
|Meriwether
|48
|0
|Appling
|47
|2
|Catoosa
|45
|0
|Laurens
|44
|1
|Stephens
|42
|1
|Grady
|40
|2
|Bryan
|37
|2
|Johnson
|37
|1
|Mcduffie
|37
|4
|Brooks
|36
|6
|Polk
|36
|0
|Peach
|35
|2
|Pike
|35
|2
|Liberty
|34
|0
|Oglethorpe
|34
|3
|Bulloch
|33
|2
|Marion
|33
|1
|White
|33
|0
|Effingham
|30
|1
|Lamar
|28
|0
|Washington
|28
|1
|Camden
|27
|0
|Putnam
|27
|2
|Seminole
|27
|2
|Lumpkin
|26
|0
|Haralson
|25
|1
|Miller
|24
|0
|Morgan
|23
|0
|Jones
|22
|0
|Wilkinson
|22
|2
|Dodge
|21
|0
|Talbot
|21
|1
|Toombs
|21
|3
|Wilkes
|21
|0
|Bacon
|20
|1
|Ben Hill
|20
|0
|Brantley
|20
|2
|Clay
|20
|2
|Fannin
|20
|0
|Gilmer
|20
|0
|Murray
|19
|0
|Towns
|19
|0
|Baker
|18
|2
|Jasper
|18
|0
|Madison
|18
|1
|Pickens
|18
|2
|Stewart
|18
|0
|Union
|18
|1
|Pulaski
|17
|1
|Telfair
|17
|0
|Banks
|16
|0
|Schley
|16
|1
|Cook
|15
|1
|Dade
|15
|1
|Emanuel
|15
|0
|Irwin
|15
|1
|Monroe
|15
|1
|Crawford
|14
|0
|Jenkins
|14
|1
|Screven
|14
|1
|Franklin
|13
|0
|Taylor
|13
|2
|Chattooga
|11
|1
|Hancock
|11
|0
|Jefferson
|11
|1
|Berrien
|10
|0
|Elbert
|10
|0
|Lincoln
|10
|0
|Warren
|10
|0
|Wayne
|10
|0
|Rabun
|9
|0
|Chattahoochee
|8
|0
|Heard
|8
|1
|Candler
|7
|0
|Charlton
|7
|0
|Clinch
|7
|0
|Jeff Davis
|7
|1
|Lanier
|7
|1
|Webster
|7
|0
|Hart
|6
|0
|Tattnall
|6
|0
|Twiggs
|6
|0
|Atkinson
|5
|0
|Bleckley
|5
|0
|Echols
|5
|0
|Evans
|4
|0
|Mcintosh
|4
|0
|Quitman
|3
|1
|Wheeler
|3
|0
|Long
|2
|0
|Montgomery
|2
|0
|Treutlen
|2
|0
|Unknown
|576
|0
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1003
|9
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 94,072; Positive tests: 21,102 (22%)
|COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type:
|No. Pos. Tests
|Total Tests
|Commercial Lab
|19987
|88058
|Georgia Public Health Lab
|1115
|6014
COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 4,018 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 846 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:28 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.