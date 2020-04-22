UPDATE (Wednesday, April 22 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/22/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 21,102 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH:

21,102 total

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 2255 85 Dekalb 1609 31 Dougherty 1479 106 Gwinnett 1273 46 Cobb 1272 63 Hall 907 9 Clayton 549 21 Henry 386 10 Sumter 341 20 Cherokee 340 10 Richmond 313 13 Carroll 304 11 Lee 294 17 Mitchell 280 23 Bartow 259 27 Douglas 259 8 Muscogee 244 4 Forsyth 227 8 Bibb 224 4 Chatham 193 7 Houston 190 13 Upson 185 12 Early 184 12 Coweta 168 4 Terrell 159 18 Colquitt 158 6 Baldwin 155 4 Randolph 148 17 Thomas 148 14 Fayette 146 8 Newton 146 5 Paulding 145 7 Rockdale 144 6 Worth 142 9 Spalding 136 8 Crisp 130 2 Habersham 130 3 Floyd 128 8 Butts 125 1 Columbia 124 2 Lowndes 122 4 Clarke 118 13 Troup 109 4 Barrow 103 3 Ware 95 7 Tift 93 3 Coffee 84 4 Calhoun 76 3 Dooly 74 6 Walton 73 3 Gordon 70 8 Jackson 63 1 Macon 59 2 Turner 59 5 Walker 59 0 Burke 53 3 Oconee 53 0 Whitfield 53 4 Glynn 51 0 Pierce 51 2 Wilcox 51 6 Decatur 50 1 Greene 50 1 Dawson 49 1 Harris 49 2 Meriwether 48 0 Appling 47 2 Catoosa 45 0 Laurens 44 1 Stephens 42 1 Grady 40 2 Bryan 37 2 Johnson 37 1 Mcduffie 37 4 Brooks 36 6 Polk 36 0 Peach 35 2 Pike 35 2 Liberty 34 0 Oglethorpe 34 3 Bulloch 33 2 Marion 33 1 White 33 0 Effingham 30 1 Lamar 28 0 Washington 28 1 Camden 27 0 Putnam 27 2 Seminole 27 2 Lumpkin 26 0 Haralson 25 1 Miller 24 0 Morgan 23 0 Jones 22 0 Wilkinson 22 2 Dodge 21 0 Talbot 21 1 Toombs 21 3 Wilkes 21 0 Bacon 20 1 Ben Hill 20 0 Brantley 20 2 Clay 20 2 Fannin 20 0 Gilmer 20 0 Murray 19 0 Towns 19 0 Baker 18 2 Jasper 18 0 Madison 18 1 Pickens 18 2 Stewart 18 0 Union 18 1 Pulaski 17 1 Telfair 17 0 Banks 16 0 Schley 16 1 Cook 15 1 Dade 15 1 Emanuel 15 0 Irwin 15 1 Monroe 15 1 Crawford 14 0 Jenkins 14 1 Screven 14 1 Franklin 13 0 Taylor 13 2 Chattooga 11 1 Hancock 11 0 Jefferson 11 1 Berrien 10 0 Elbert 10 0 Lincoln 10 0 Warren 10 0 Wayne 10 0 Rabun 9 0 Chattahoochee 8 0 Heard 8 1 Candler 7 0 Charlton 7 0 Clinch 7 0 Jeff Davis 7 1 Lanier 7 1 Webster 7 0 Hart 6 0 Tattnall 6 0 Twiggs 6 0 Atkinson 5 0 Bleckley 5 0 Echols 5 0 Evans 4 0 Mcintosh 4 0 Quitman 3 1 Wheeler 3 0 Long 2 0 Montgomery 2 0 Treutlen 2 0 Unknown 576 0 Non-Georgia Resident 1003 9

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 94,072; Positive tests: 21,102 (22%)

COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type: No. Pos. Tests Total Tests Commercial Lab 19987 88058 Georgia Public Health Lab 1115 6014

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:



4,018 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



846 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:28 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

