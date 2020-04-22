UPDATE (Wednesday, April 22 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Confirmed cases by county as of 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/22/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 21,102 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH:

  • 21,102 total
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 2255 85
Dekalb 1609 31
Dougherty 1479 106
Gwinnett 1273 46
Cobb 1272 63
Hall 907 9
Clayton 549 21
Henry 386 10
Sumter 341 20
Cherokee 340 10
Richmond 313 13
Carroll 304 11
Lee 294 17
Mitchell 280 23
Bartow 259 27
Douglas 259 8
Muscogee 244 4
Forsyth 227 8
Bibb 224 4
Chatham 193 7
Houston 190 13
Upson 185 12
Early 184 12
Coweta 168 4
Terrell 159 18
Colquitt 158 6
Baldwin 155 4
Randolph 148 17
Thomas 148 14
Fayette 146 8
Newton 146 5
Paulding 145 7
Rockdale 144 6
Worth 142 9
Spalding 136 8
Crisp 130 2
Habersham 130 3
Floyd 128 8
Butts 125 1
Columbia 124 2
Lowndes 122 4
Clarke 118 13
Troup 109 4
Barrow 103 3
Ware 95 7
Tift 93 3
Coffee 84 4
Calhoun 76 3
Dooly 74 6
Walton 73 3
Gordon 70 8
Jackson 63 1
Macon 59 2
Turner 59 5
Walker 59 0
Burke 53 3
Oconee 53 0
Whitfield 53 4
Glynn 51 0
Pierce 51 2
Wilcox 51 6
Decatur 50 1
Greene 50 1
Dawson 49 1
Harris 49 2
Meriwether 48 0
Appling 47 2
Catoosa 45 0
Laurens 44 1
Stephens 42 1
Grady 40 2
Bryan 37 2
Johnson 37 1
Mcduffie 37 4
Brooks 36 6
Polk 36 0
Peach 35 2
Pike 35 2
Liberty 34 0
Oglethorpe 34 3
Bulloch 33 2
Marion 33 1
White 33 0
Effingham 30 1
Lamar 28 0
Washington 28 1
Camden 27 0
Putnam 27 2
Seminole 27 2
Lumpkin 26 0
Haralson 25 1
Miller 24 0
Morgan 23 0
Jones 22 0
Wilkinson 22 2
Dodge 21 0
Talbot 21 1
Toombs 21 3
Wilkes 21 0
Bacon 20 1
Ben Hill 20 0
Brantley 20 2
Clay 20 2
Fannin 20 0
Gilmer 20 0
Murray 19 0
Towns 19 0
Baker 18 2
Jasper 18 0
Madison 18 1
Pickens 18 2
Stewart 18 0
Union 18 1
Pulaski 17 1
Telfair 17 0
Banks 16 0
Schley 16 1
Cook 15 1
Dade 15 1
Emanuel 15 0
Irwin 15 1
Monroe 15 1
Crawford 14 0
Jenkins 14 1
Screven 14 1
Franklin 13 0
Taylor 13 2
Chattooga 11 1
Hancock 11 0
Jefferson 11 1
Berrien 10 0
Elbert 10 0
Lincoln 10 0
Warren 10 0
Wayne 10 0
Rabun 9 0
Chattahoochee 8 0
Heard 8 1
Candler 7 0
Charlton 7 0
Clinch 7 0
Jeff Davis 7 1
Lanier 7 1
Webster 7 0
Hart 6 0
Tattnall 6 0
Twiggs 6 0
Atkinson 5 0
Bleckley 5 0
Echols 5 0
Evans 4 0
Mcintosh 4 0
Quitman 3 1
Wheeler 3 0
Long 2 0
Montgomery 2 0
Treutlen 2 0
Unknown 576 0
Non-Georgia Resident 1003 9

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 94,072; Positive tests: 21,102 (22%)
COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type: No. Pos. Tests Total Tests
Commercial Lab 19987 88058
Georgia Public Health Lab 1115 6014

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 4,018 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 846 across the state

 

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:28 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

