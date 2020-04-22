Warner Robins man charged with shooting girlfriend

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins police officers arrest a man accused of shooting his live-in girlfriend in the chest.

According to a news release, 49-year-old Todd Miller is charged with family violence aggravated assault.

Police responded to the shooting at home on Martin blvd just before 7:00 Wednesday morning. Officers reported finding the woman shot in her chest. She’s now listed in critical condition at Medical Center Navicent Health in Macon.

Officers say Miller was at the scene when they arrived. Both Miller and the shooting victim live in the same home.

Anyone with additional information should contact Detective Paul Peck at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.