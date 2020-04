While we didn’t have much in the way of severe weather today, we did manage another day of record rainfall.

Macon recorded 2.09″ of rain today (and counting as of the writing of this article), which is a a record for this date. The old record of 2.08″ was set in 1945.

This record rain date increased our already record month of rainfall. This year now ranks as the second wettest April in Macon history (since records have been kept).