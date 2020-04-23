Georgia Army National Guard delivers food across Middle Georgia

MIDDLE GEORGIA (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Army National Guard is continuing to make an impression on Middle Georgia.

Desjamebra Hames — a cadet with Georgia Army National Guard — says the agency is working with 25 local agencies and churches.

“A lot of families don’t have the resources to get food and to get water, any non-perishable items — as well as frozen goods,” Hames said.

The guard has three trucks that go on different routes throughout Middle Georgia to help feed those with limited resources during the pandemic.

Everyday, soldiers come in at 7 a.m. and work up to eight to ten hour shifts.

“We do, I would say about 40 pounds of food a day,” said the cadet.

Hames says they started helping the food bank at the end of March because a lot of stores ran out of perishables due to residents preparing to stay home.

The cadet says sometimes stores like Kroger and Publix donate goods to the food bank.

Hames says if an agency needs food, they must send a request order to the food bank. The request must be made a week prior — unless it is rush delivery.

The Georgia Army National Guard says they will continue to help with the food bank until the end of May.