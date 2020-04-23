Cochran gyms plan to reopen with preventative measures amid pandemic

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An executive order from Governor Kemp’s office says that local businesses can reopen as soon as Friday.

The owners of Destiny Fitness of Cochran said that although the Governor has decided to reopen specific businesses, they plan to take preventative measures to protect the health of their employees and members.

“Right when they walk into the gym there are little notes on the floor that say you have to keep your social distancing. They are only able to use every other treadmill instead of right next to each other and we have markers on the floor to keep people 6 feet apart.”

On Monday, Governor Brian Kemp issued an executive order saying that certain non-essential businesses would be allowed to reopen to the public. The order states that businesses like barbershops, bowling alleys, and gyms will be allowed to reopen but should continue practicing pandemic safety.

Ronny Butts, the owner of MGA Fitness in Bleckley County, says his gym will be enforcing social distancing and taking precautionary measures to protect their employees and members.

Butts said, “Number one measure we have childcare, but we are going to keep that closed for now. It’s only 13 and older allowed in the gym right now. If you’re sick let’s stay home. We have hand sanitizer at the door. I urge people if they have protective equipment…to please wear it…We’re also going to shut off every other cardio equipment to practice more social distancing and we’re going to limit members to 10 at a time, and try to urge them to stay under 45 minutes for a workout.”

Despite the permission to reopen, several businesses are choosing to stay closed, and many customers are staying home.

Destiny Fitness and MGA Fitness will both reopen on Friday and resume with full 24-hour access.