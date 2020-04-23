Macon Chamber of Commerce urges businesses to take precaution if they reopen

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Although orders from Governor Kemp allows some nonessential businesses to reopen as soon as Friday, controversy rises between customers and businesses.

Kemp announced that gyms, fitness centers, and barbershops can reopen on Monday with specific social distancing and sanitation mandates.

With the changes coming soon, Yvonne Williams with the Macon Chamber of Commerce is urging business owners to continue to take precautions.

She says with Governor Kemp’s decision to reopen businesses, owners may have the ability to do business without affecting the public’s health.

“I do think we have to be careful about how we articulate the ability to open businesses, that would be heavily public driven,” Williams said.

Multiple businesses say they will not reopen until they feel they can provide a safe and healthy experience for employees and customers.