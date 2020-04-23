Multiple local Churches not ready to reopen Friday after Gov. Kemp decision

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Many churches will continue to practice social-distancing even after Governor Kemp’s decision to reopen Georgia’s economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Real Life Church in Macon will continue to hold service from the parking lot while each car has one parking space away from the next car.

Centerpoint Church in Warner Robins will continue to hold its online services.

“We have a large parking lot, we do multiple services, so we can actually put car spaces between cars, so they aren’t parked next to each other, so they are at least a car space apart at least,” said Bo Turner, the senior pastor at Real Life Church.

Both churches say they will continue to practice social-distancing to provide a safe and healthy service for members.

Places of worship are allowed to hold in-person services but under certain guidelines with social distancing.